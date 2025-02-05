Pioneering Procedure at Health City Cayman Islands Successfully Treats Severe Pneumonia

Dr. Sriharsha Venkataramanaswamy Dr. Archita Joshi

CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has achieved a medical breakthrough by performing a cutting-edge procedure on Carl Christian, a 59-year-old patient suffering from severe pneumonia complicated by fluid accumulation between the lungs and chest wall.Christian’s health began to decline in December 2024 when he experienced worsening symptoms, including left-sided chest pain, fever and a persistent cough. Initially, he visited Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, where a CT scan confirmed his pneumonia, and antibiotics were prescribed. However, his symptoms worsened, leading to complications that required advanced care.The patient, who had been experiencing severe symptoms since early December 2024, was examined at Health City and found to have progressed to signs of sepsis – a life-threatening infection. Blood tests confirmed severe infection and inflammation, requiring emergency intervention. To stabilize Christian’s condition, a chest tube was initially inserted to drain the fluid. However, the presence of residual fluid trapped in multiple pockets required a more advanced approach.Consultant Pulmonologist Dr. Sriharsha Venkataramanaswamy, who has completed more than 100 medical thoracoscopy procedures since 2016, led the intervention in collaboration with the Health City medical team to address the issue effectively.This minimally invasive procedure involved inserting a small camera through a single incision in the chest to remove fluid and clear any thickened tissue. Dr. Venkataramanaswamy elaborated, “Medical thoracoscopy allows for faster recovery compared to VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracoscopy), as it requires only one small opening and avoids single-lung ventilation.”“Approximately 4.5 liters of fluid were removed, and a post-procedure chest X-ray showed significant improvement. No additional invasive surgery is needed, and the patient is expected to lead a normal life, with the condition likely to resolve completely over time.”Dr. Archita Joshi, head of Health City’s Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine unit, stated that the case highlights the importance of utilizing advanced minimally invasive techniques to treat complex respiratory conditions. “At Health City, our multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients receive the most appropriate and effective care tailored to their needs. I am also pleased with how the work of the pulmonology department continues to advance, allowing us to achieve such exceptional outcomes for our patients.”Christian spent nearly a month recovering in the hospital. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed gratitude, saying, “My experience at Health City has been nothing short of wonderful. They treated me like royalty, making me feel like a brand-new person. The staff is incredible, always punctual and friendly.”He added, “Spending Christmas here was surprisingly uplifting, as I was nourished back to good health. I’m looking forward to getting back out to the ocean and fishing once I leave. My friends who have been treated here were relieved and extremely satisfied with their care. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome!”Dr. Venkataramanaswamy emphasized the importance of early medical attention for severe lung infections. The successful procedure underscores Health City’s commitment to advancing patient care. It not only relieved Christian’s symptoms but also set a new standard for treating complex respiratory conditions.This milestone highlights Health City’s dedication to high quality health care and providing state-of-the-art treatments for severe respiratory illnesses.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high-quality, affordable care. It is the largest private hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Enterprise Accreditation (as part of the Narayana Health Group) from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.