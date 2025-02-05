Wonderfilm Pictures Launch 3-Way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array

Wonderfilm Pictures launches 3-way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array for use on feature films and TV shows.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderfilm Pictures launches 3-way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array for use on feature films and TV shows. Founder of Wonderfilm Pictures and director Lewis Andrews has created this new production-ready multi-camera rig as a practical VFX plate solution to hire on shows. For large scale film productions, the 3-way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array can be used for both ground and aerial VFX drone plate shoots.Central to Wonderfilm Pictures’ VFX Array are the 3 x RED KOMODO-X and 3 x ZEISS 21mm CP.3 XD lenses cameras which capture a stunning level of detail. With 6K Super 35mm sensors capturing 6144 x 3240 pixels, combined 160° field of view plates up to 80 FPS, and 16.5+ stops of dynamic range per camera, this VFX array rig produces a 65.5° FOV per camera. The cameras are lightweight and adaptable to multiple VFX Array configurations. It provides stability on the ground and is optimised for aerial use with payload limits in mind for use on heavy-lifter drones.Working with an expert engineer, Lewis built the VFX Array using 3 x RED KOMODO-X camera bodies and 3 x ZEISS 21mm CP.3 XD lenses. Using ZEISS XD eXtended data technology (XD), the imaging capability and VFX plate composition are seamlessly created whilst the stitching and lens distortions are reliably mapped. Wonderfilm Pictures’ 3-way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array provides lens distortion and shading information for accurate compositing, and it is efficient for real-time high resolution data capture. Ideal for VFX vendors, there is a 25° FOV overlap between each camera angle which provides approximately a 18432 x 3240 resolution plate. Wonderfilm Pictures VFX kit rental hire includes Teradek’s Bolt 6 LT (TX/RX), MDR.S, CTRL.5 controller. Teradek’s wireless ecosystem enables wireless monitoring from the VFX array with multi-camera control R/S, multi-lens control, & from 1500 ft distance.Lewis has built a network of top contacts in the VFX industry, ranging from VFX Supervisors, VFX Producers, VFX Vendors, and VFX Artists. He has worked as Lead VFX Data Wrangler on films and TV series such as Blade Runner 2099, Gran Turismo and Walking with Dinosaurs. He has also worked in the on-set VFX department on shows like 3 Body Problem, Damsel, Avenue 5: Season 2, Scoop, and Citadel. . Lewis has also worked as a VFX Coordinator in post-production on The Man Who Fell to Earth (TV Series 2022).Lewis Andrews has worked in a tech capacity with leading aerial drone company XM2 on Fast & Furious 9, James Bond “No Time to Die”, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Secret Invasion (Marvel), and Cinderella.Wonderfilm Pictures is a London-based film production company founded by filmmaker Lewis Andrews. Lewis has been hired as director, producer, camera operator, and editor on shoots for sports brands such as Nike, PUMA, and Pro:Direct. Lewis has also worked on luxury brand content, creating short films and promotional brand videos for Vogue India, The London EDITION, Blanco Beach Algarve, & The Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam. For independent music artists and labels such as Sony Music, Lewis has produced creative concepts and directed music videos in international locations such as Sweden, Spain, and Czech Republic.In addition to film production services , Wonderfilm Pictures offers a range of VFX equipment hire such as VFX Array, VFX Balls, Colour Chart, Cameras, Lenses and DJI Ronin 2.Wonderfilm Pictures VFX Array Kit Hire Contact:+44 (0) 7528 481199lewis@wonderfilmpictures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.