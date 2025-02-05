Significance of Stock Positioning in Grocery and Departmental Stores

An often undermined aspect in FMCG store management is planning for stock positioning.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stock positioning affects the operational efficiency of grocery and departmental stores across several important routine processes. In this communiqué, 𝗙𝗠𝗖𝗚 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 experts of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YRC highlights the significance of stock positioning planning in grocery stores, departmental stores, and supermarkets.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 – 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗿 𝗱é𝗳𝗮𝘂𝘁Organisation, consistency, logic, accessibility, and attraction are some aspects retailers should not be ignoring when it comes to stock positioning. When products are positioned adhering to certain principles or rules covering the aspects highlighted above, it makes it easier for customers to execute their shopping journeys. For example, placing all cereal products on one shelf makes it easier for customers to explore all the options available to them in one place.𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗿Small grocery and departmental stores that are not using advanced technologies have to manually evaluate the performance of stock by assessing every shelf. An empty shelf is a good sign – everything put up got sold. However, it will not apparently show what product was there. This can deprive retailers of drawing performance insights easily. With a stock positioning plan in place, shelves are properly labelled reducing unnecessary efforts and facilitating easier performance evaluation of stocks.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁After the end of the day, shelves have to be replenished by pulling new stock from storage. Again, despite being good news, empty shelves can be a little problematic. This re-emphasises the importance of shelf labelling. However, another problem surfaces when the focus shifts to the storage room. Veteran retail departmental store consulting professionals would agree that knowing the exact location of products/SKUs in storage rooms is extremely useful for operational efficiency. Without this knowledge or a planned framework for stock positioning, store owners or employees will have a hard time every single day trying to retrieve and replenish the shelves.𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴In retail stores where the process of collecting data for reordering is manual, having a stock positioning plan proves to be of immense help. Placing stocks in locations defined by certain rules and order makes it easier to navigate within storage rooms in a planned and purposeful manner and take the readings of stock levels. This also helps make the stock measurement books more organised. Finally, when it comes to ordering, orders can be systematically placed following the same set of rules.𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗹The first requirement of the storing process is having a proper landing or receiving area. After inspection, the goods have to be placed in their designated locations for easy access and retrieval for shelf replenishment. Without a stock positioning plan for the storage room, the above action is not possible and the desired objectives cannot be achieved. If goods are placed here and there, it will soon end up messing up the storage room making access to and retrieval of stock complex tasks.The essence of stock positioning is having a defined order or set of rules or policies for the positioning of stocks in the display shelves as well as in the storage rooms – maintains Nikhil Agarwal (Chief Operations Officer of YRC). In 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 and retail supermarket consulting, YRC strongly recommends the use of 𝗦𝗢𝗣𝘀 for stock positioning. This holds for departmental stores as well.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

