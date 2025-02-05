Ed Rollins Launches Political Action Committee to Support Bill Spadea for New Jersey Governor

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Rollins, renowned for his role as Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign manager, has announced the establishment of a new Political Action Committee dedicated to supporting Bill Spadea’s campaign for Governor of New Jersey. This initiative, named “Rebuilding New Jersey PAC,” aims to leverage Rollins’ extensive political experience and network to bolster Spadea’s bid in the upcoming 2025 gubernatorial election.

Ed Rollins, whose Hall of Fame career in politics spans decades, brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success to the table. Known for his successful approach to campaigning, Rollins stated, “Bill Spadea represents the conservative values and leadership New Jersey needs. His radio career listening to the people of New Jersey every morning as they drive their children to school and head to work, makes him the best candidate to clean up Trenton and rebuild New Jersey. Bill Spadea is not only the future of New Jersey, he is one of the future leaders of the Republican Party.”

The PAC, “Rebuilding New Jersey PAC,” plans to focus on:

• Grassroots Mobilization: Engaging with voters across New Jersey to build a strong base of support for Spadea.

• Voter Education: Highlighting the policy positions and background of Bill Spadea, emphasizing his conservative principles and approach to governance.

• Media Campaigns: Utilizing various media platforms to spread the message of change and leadership that Spadea promises.

Bill Spadea, a well-known New Jersey radio personality and political commentator, has been an active advocate for conservative policies. His notable activities include his morning drive time show on New Jersey 101.5, where he engaged with thousands of listeners daily, discussing critical issues like tax reduction, educational reform, and public safety.

This Political Action Committee is not affiliated with Spadea’s official campaign but operates independently to support his candidacy by adhering to the legal guidelines set for such political action committees.

For more information about “Rebuilding New Jersey PAC” or to get involved, please visit www.rebuildingnjpac.com.

About Ed Rollins:

Ed Rollins is a veteran political strategist and television commentator whose career highlights include managing Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign, where he helped secure victory in 49 states and winning the largest number of electoral votes in U.S. history. His expertise in campaign management, strategy, and voter mobilization is well-recognized across the political spectrum.

About Bill Spadea:

Bill Spadea is a media personality, United States Marine veteran, and advocate for conservative policies in New Jersey. His campaign focuses on reducing the size of government, promoting fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that New Jersey’s governance reflects the state’s need for practical, conservative solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

