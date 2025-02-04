MNPDC Successfully Concludes Validation Workshop for the Solomon Islands LDC Graduation Smooth Transition Strategy The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) has successfully […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.