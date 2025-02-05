WALKER SOLUTIONS Partners with VIVANT WINE to Introduce Innovative Wine Chilling Solutions in Singapore

Our electronic products incorporate advanced semiconductor microchips, certified long-lasting batteries, and dual cooling technology to ensure red, white, or sparkling wines maintain their optimal serving temperature in any setting. With 100% portability and temperature control technology, Venus ensures every bottle of your wine is enjoyed at its optimal level. With its stylish and tech-inspired design, Titan is an innovative and intuitive accessory for wine connoisseurs. The decanter elegantly aerates your wine, enriching its flavors and aromas, while the cooling plate ensures the perfect cooling temperature.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WALKER SOLUTIONS is proud to announce its partnership with VIVANT WINE (ATEK TECHNOLOGY CORP.), becoming the first distributor in Singapore to offer the revolutionary Venus Portable Electronic Wine Chiller and the Titan Portable Electronic Decanter Chiller. This collaboration aims to elevate the wine experience for enthusiasts and professionals across Singapore.WALKER SOLUTIONS, known for its commitment to providing top-quality products and services in the beverage industry, recognizes the growing demand for precise temperature control in wine service. With VIVANT’s advanced technology, the Venus and Titan chillers are designed to ensure that every bottle of wine is served at its optimal temperature, enhancing the overall tasting experience.Venus Portable Electronic Wine Chiller: A Game-Changer for Wine LoversThe Venus Portable Electronic Wine Chiller is engineered for convenience and efficiency. Its sleek design allows wine to be chilled rapidly without the need for traditional ice buckets. The device utilizes high-efficiency cooling technology to bring wine to the perfect serving temperature in minutes.Titan Portable Electronic Decanter Chiller: Unmatched Quality for ProfessionalsThe Titan Portable Electronic Decanter Chiller is tailored specifically for the discerning wine connoisseur. With its professional-grade features and elegant aesthetics, the Titan ensures that red and white wines are maintained at ideal temperatures, offering an unparalleled experience in wine service.Quotes from LeadershipDaniel Fu, Founder of VIVANT, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with WALKER SOLUTIONS to introduce our innovative chilling technologies to Singapore. Together, we aim to enhance the wine enjoyment experience for both consumers and professionals."Andre Darmono, CEO of WALKER SOLUTIONS, added: “Our collaboration with VIVANT allows us to bring cutting-edge technology to the wine industry in Singapore. We are committed to providing our customers with the best tools to enjoy their wine at the right temperature.”Availability and PricingBoth the Venus Portable Electronic Wine Chiller and the Titan Portable Electronic Decanter Chiller will be available through WALKER SOLUTIONS. For pricing and additional information, please visit our website.About WALKER SOLUTIONSWALKER SOLUTIONS is a leading distributor in the beverage industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products and services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we aim to enhance the beverage experience for our clients in Singapore.About VIVANT WINE (ATEK TECHNOLOGY CORP.)VIVANT is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in advanced wine and beverage equipment. Leveraging over 30 years of expertise in semiconductor industry, VIVANT integrates leading temperature control technology into everyday life, ensuring the optimal drinking temperature for every bottle of wine.Contact Information:WALKER SOLUTIONSWebsite: https://www.walkersolutions.com.sg Email: Jessica.suteja@walkersolutions.com.sgVIVANT WINEWebsite: https://vivantwine.com Email: support@vivantwine.comSE Asia Consulting: AdviserWebsite: https://seasia-consulting.com/ Email: spencer.campbell@seasia-consulting.com

VIVANT Portable Wine Cooler

