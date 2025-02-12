Groundbreaking Research Transforms Home Environment and E-commerce into Therapeutic Intervention for Chronic Diseases

Dayhouse Studio’s peer-reviewed article unveils a proprietary software ecosystem and solutions that bridge consumer spending with improved healthcare outcomes.

Biophilic home environment should be recognized as a fundamental pillar of health, just as essential as nutrition, physical activity and social support, in fostering well-being and improving health.” — Dorothy Huntsman, Founder of Dayhouse Studio

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new article, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, unveils a software application that transforms patients' homes into therapeutic environments for chronic disease management, potentially impacting over 100 million US adults living with chronic conditions.

The article “Home Environment as a Therapeutic Target for Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Diseases: Delivering Restorative Living Spaces, Patient Education and Self-care by Bridging Biophilic Design, E-commerce and Digital Health Technologies”, introduces a patent-pending software ecosystem that integrates biophilic design, e-commerce, and digital health technologies to create personalized treatments for diverse chronic diseases.

This innovative approach addresses critical limitations in current pharmaceutical interventions and provider-led patient care by co-targeting multiple factors driving chronic conditions. The research demonstrates targeted, multimodal interventions for diverse conditions including chronic pain, migraine, depression, anxiety, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

"We believe biophilic home environment should be recognized as a fundamental pillar of health, just as essential as nutrition, physical activity, quality sleep, and social support, in fostering sustainable well-being and improving health outcomes," says Dorothy Huntsman, the study's first author and founder of Dayhouse Studio.

Tye Farrow, world-renowned architect and author of the bestselling book "Constructing Health", commented, "This work can inspire architects and designers to play a more proactive role in promoting public health at scale."

Co-author on the article, Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj of OMNI Self-care adds, "An impact of the home environment on the patient's health has been overlooked and underutilized in medicine and healthcare. Our article explores how e-commerce, as a digital health technology, can seamlessly integrate a patient's living space, health education, self-care and pharmaceutical treatments to support individuals suffering from neurological and mental disorders."

Key potential impacts include:

● Improving patient engagement through personalized health-at-home programs

● Bridging consumer spending with healthcare outcomes

● Reducing healthcare costs by scaling up prevention across 125 million US households

● Increasing value proposition for consumer products and health technologies

Key highlights of this innovative approach include integration of:

● Biophilic design to create restorative and enriched environments supporting mental and physical health

● Health education to provide clinically meaningful benefits through evidence-based self-care practices

● E-commerce as a digital health platform delivering the therapeutic home environment

Dayhouse Studio and OMNI Self-care's collaborative research represents a paradigm shift in chronic disease management and prevention, offering a scalable solution that reimagines healthcare beyond traditional medical interventions.

The new article is published in an open-access journal and freely available to all readers. Link to the article: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/22/2/225

ABOUT DAYHOUSE STUDIO

Dayhouse Studio is an interior design firm located in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is grounded in biophilic design, sustainable practices and evidence-based research to improve health outcomes. The first peer-reviewed article “Healthy Dwelling: Design of Biophilic Interior Environments Fostering Self-Care Practices for People Living with Migraines, Chronic Pain, and Depression”, was published in 2022. In 2023, Dayhouse Studio launched the Healthy Dwelling 2023 awareness campaign, with a long-term goal captured in the tagline “Imagine if your home could help you heal.” The company offers design services for both residential and commercial clients. Dayhouse Studio is also a publisher of Dayhouse Living magazine, “where design meets nature, health and sustainability”.

For more information about the company, visit their website: https://www.dayhousestudio.com/

ABOUT OMNI-SELF-CARE

OMNI Self-care is a health promotion and consulting company that creates evidence-based content related to self-care practices. The company provides creative solutions for businesses and investors that value sustainable, health-focused growth and living.

Contact information:

Dorothy Huntsman,

Founder of Dayhouse Studio

Editor in Chief, Dayhouse Living

dorothy@dayhousestudio.com

Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj

Founder of OMNI Self-care, LLC

gbulaj@omniself.care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.