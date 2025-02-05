National MPS Society Appoints Dr. Scott Loiler as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Scott Loiler

The National MPS Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Loiler as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)

I am honored to join the National MPS Society and contribute to the vital work being done to support patients and families.” — Dr. Scott Loiler

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DURHAM, N.C. (February 5, 2025) – The National MPS Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Loiler as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With over 30 years of experience in virology and gene therapy, Dr. Loiler brings a wealth of expertise to the organization, furthering its mission to advance research and therapies for patients in the mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) community.Dr. Loiler has played a critical role in developing therapies for more than nine indications, including MPS IIIA, IIIB, Zolgensma, and Elevidys. He joins the Society from Apic Bio, where he served as President and Chief Technology Officer, successfully leading the development of the company’s SOD1 ALS gene therapy—now licensed to UniQure for continued clinical development.A recognized leader in AAV gene therapy, Dr. Loiler has worked alongside pioneers in the field, specializing in vector design, capsid modification, manufacturing, analytical methods, and regulatory processes. His extensive experience will be instrumental in guiding the Society’s research initiatives, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating the development of transformative treatments."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Loiler to the National MPS Society as our new Chief Scientific Officer,” said Terri Klein, CEO and President of the National MPS Society. “His expertise and passion for advancing research in rare diseases will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. As we continue to expand our impact, he will play a critical role in shaping our scientific strategy, fostering collaboration, and accelerating progress toward better treatments and outcomes for those affected by MPS and ML. We look forward to the leadership and innovation he will bring to our team."As CSO, Dr. Loiler will oversee the Society’s Research Grants Program, supporting a range of initiatives from public health-based newborn screening to drug evaluation and approval policies. His leadership will drive innovation, ensuring that scientific advancements translate into meaningful outcomes for individuals and families affected by MPS."I am honored to join the National MPS Society and contribute to the vital work being done to support patients and families,” said Dr. Loiler. “I look forward to collaborating with the Society’s talented team to advance research and bring new therapies to patients."For more information about the National MPS Society and its research initiatives, visit www.mpssociety.org

