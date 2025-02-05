Maia Homes Announces new Website Offering Maximalist Rugs and Home Decor

[Round Rock, Texas] — Maia Homes, a trailblazer in animal-inspired maximalist home decor, proudly presents its latest collection of handcrafted home decor products. Products offered by Maia Homes range from bespoke rugs and custom wallpapers to statement accents.

“Homes should tell a story - yours,” says Co-Founder Sivmey Hok, the visionary behind Maia Homes. “I’m inspired by spaces that, the moment you walk in, tell you exactly who lives there. Every rug, every accent, every corner should reflect your soul without a single word spoken.”

Maia Homes announces its new business to the American market by offering home decor products:

Signature Rug Collection: A varying lineup of tiger rugs, leopard rugs, and vibrant area rugs, each handcrafted.

Nature-Inspired Designs: The rugs are inspired by the vibrant colors of nature, from the stripes of a tiger to the vibrancy of the butterfly.

Maximalist Accents: From intricate chinoiserie-inspired vases to eclectic boho macrame, every accent is designed to make the home feel curated and unique.

About Maia Homes

Maia Homes celebrates bold, layered, and handcrafted home decor that sparks joy and showcases individuality.

Contact

Maia Homes’ newest collections are available at www.maiahomes.com and the latest updates can be found on Instagram at @maia_homes.



