ESG Impact launches 'ESG Prism': A Comprehensive ESG Strategy and Benchmarking Program for Businesses

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Impact, a leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of 'ESG Prism', an innovative two-month program designed to provide Australian and New Zealand businesses with a tailored ESG strategy, comprehensive risk analysis, gap identification, and performance benchmarking for a competitive price of $4,999.

Addressing the Growing Importance of ESG in Business

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, integrating ESG considerations has become essential for companies aiming to achieve long-term sustainability and success. Investors, regulators, and consumers are increasingly scrutinizing businesses' ESG practices, making it imperative for organizations to adopt robust ESG strategies. Recognizing this need, ESG Impact has developed 'ESG Prism' to assist businesses in navigating the complexities of ESG integration effectively.

About ESG Impact

ESG Impact is a specialist global Environmental, Social, and Governance consultancy trusted by over 100’s of SME globally, impacting the lives of millions. We are industry specialists in developing and implementing ESG strategies for a wide range of industries, providing businesses with the tools and insights needed to navigate the evolving ESG landscape. Our focus is on delivering practical, results-driven ESG solutions that not only ensure compliance but also create long-term value for businesses and their stakeholders.

Introducing 'ESG Prism'

'ESG Prism' is a meticulously crafted program that spans two months, during which ESG Impact's team of experts collaborates closely with businesses to develop a customized ESG strategy. The program encompasses the following key components:

1. Tailored ESG Strategy Development: We recognize that each business is unique, with its own risk profile, stakeholders, and value proposition. Our team works to create a bespoke ESG strategy that aligns with the specific needs and objectives of the organization.

2. Comprehensive ESG Risk Analysis: Utilizing our proprietary PRISM assessment tool, we conduct an in-depth analysis of environmental, social, governance, and cyber risks pertinent to the business. This thorough evaluation ensures that all potential ESG-related risks are identified and addressed.

3. Gap Identification and Performance Benchmarking: We assess the current ESG practices of the business to identify any gaps and benchmark its performance against industry peers. This process provides valuable insights into areas requiring improvement and opportunities for enhancement.

4. Best Practice Insights: Drawing from leading ESG frameworks and compliance requirements, we offer actionable recommendations to help businesses align with industry best practices. This guidance ensures that companies are well-positioned to meet evolving regulatory expectations and stakeholder demands.

5. Clear Implementation Roadmap: Upon completion of the program, businesses receive a structured roadmap outlining the steps necessary to enhance their ESG reporting and overall performance. This plan serves as a practical guide for implementing the recommended strategies effectively.

Why ESG Prism is a Game-Changer for Businesses

Many businesses struggle with ESG integration due to a lack of resources, expertise, or clear guidance on where to begin. ESG Prism is designed to eliminate these barriers by offering:

✅ A Cost-Effective ESG Solution – At just $4,999, ESG Prism provides a structured, high-impact program at a fraction of the cost of traditional ESG consulting services.

✅ Fast & Efficient Turnaround – In just two months, businesses receive a comprehensive, tailored ESG plan ready for immediate implementation.

✅ Industry-Specific Benchmarking – Companies gain insights into how they compare to industry peers, helping them remain competitive and aligned with best practices.

✅ Regulatory & Compliance Alignment – ESG Prism is designed to prepare businesses for upcoming ESG regulations and mandatory reporting frameworks in Australia and New Zealand.

✅ Actionable Strategy & Risk Management – Unlike generic ESG assessments, ESG Prism provides clear steps to close ESG gaps and mitigate key risks.

"The future of business is sustainable, and companies that proactively integrate ESG into their operations will gain a significant competitive advantage," said James Cronan, Director of ESG Impact. "ESG Prism is designed to make this transition seamless, structured, and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes."

For SMEs:

• Establish ESG frameworks for stakeholder trust and investment appeal

• Gain competitive differentiation in tendering and supply chain contracts

• Meet increasing consumer and investor ESG expectations

For Large Enterprises:

• Benchmark ESG performance against industry leaders

• Identify gaps in ESG reporting and improve data collection processes

• Strengthen risk management related to climate change, social governance, and compliance

A Growing Demand for ESG in Australia and New Zealand

With Australia’s and New Zealand’s ESG regulations tightening, businesses need to prepare for mandatory reporting and enhanced corporate transparency. ESG Prism aligns with global and local frameworks such as:

• Australia’s mandatory climate risk disclosure framework (aligned with ISSB)

• New Zealand’s Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures) Act 2021

• Modern Slavery Act (Australia & NZ supply chain requirements)

• UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

• TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) principles

"Businesses can no longer afford to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to ESG," said Cronan. "Our clients in industries like real estate, finance, hospitality, manufacturing, and renewable energy are already seeing the benefits of proactive ESG strategies—stronger brand reputation, reduced operational risks, and better access to capital."

A Trusted Partner for ESG Strategy & Implementation

Our expertise spans industries including:

🏢 Real Estate & Property Development – ESG integration in large-scale urban projects

🏦 Financial Services – Helping banks, insurers, and investors manage ESG risks and opportunities

🛒 Retail & Consumer Goods – Aligning ESG strategy with sustainable sourcing and waste reduction

🍽️ Hospitality & Clubs – ESG strategies for restaurants, hotels, and member clubs

🏭 Manufacturing & Supply Chain – Managing carbon emissions, ethical sourcing, and ESG compliance

Businesses interested in taking the next step in ESG strategy can register for ESG Prism today.

📅 Program Duration: 2 months

💰 Investment: $4,999

📍 Available for: Australian & New Zealand businesses

Legal Disclaimer:

