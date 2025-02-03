New elementary school open for Surrey students

CANADA, February 3 - The new Ta’talu Elementary has created more than 500 student seats in Surrey.

“Ta’talu Elementary is part of our government’s commitment to meeting the needs of growing communities like Surrey,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Providing hundreds of new seats, Ta’talu Elementary ensures more students and families in Surrey have modern spaces to learn, grow and play.”

Ta’talu Elementary is the seventh new school to open in Surrey since 2017. The three-storey school has space for 655 students, in addition to child care space. Building the new Ta’talu Elementary school was funded with more than $39 million provided by the Province and $5 million from the Surrey School District.

“More families are settling down in Surrey and we need to make sure there are safe and comfortable schools to support their kids as they grow and learn,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “That’s why we’re making record investments in schools, housing and health-care facilities so that families can get the services they need in their communities.”

This school is part of the government’s ongoing work over the past seven years to deliver new and expanded schools in Surrey. In the past few months, an 800-seat addition was announced for Fleetwood Park Secondary, as well as prefabricated additions for Old Yale Road Elementary, Latimer Road Elementary, William Watson Elementary and Martha Currie Elementary.

Construction is also underway for the new Snokomish Elementary, and additions at Semiahmoo Trail Elementary and South Meridian Elementary. These projects will create 3,500 new student seats in Surrey.

“Ta’talu is the perfect example of the kind of learning environment every single Surrey student deserves – a beautiful building with a gym, library, music room and dedicated space for students with diverse learning needs,” said Gary Tymoschuk, chair of the Surrey Board of Education. “This is exactly the type of investment our growing communities need so that students in Surrey can thrive and succeed."

The school’s name was gifted to Surrey school district by Chief Harley Chappell of the Semiahmoo First Nation. Derived from the SENĆOŦEN language, it translates to “little arms.” It pays homage to the school's location near Campbell River and its tributaries, often referred to as the little arms of the river.

Ta’talu Elementary is part of an investment of nearly $1 billion in schools in the area. To further support the growing population in Surrey, the Province is also building a new hospital and cancer centre, and expanding Surrey Memorial Hospital to include a new renal hemodialysis facility and new interventional cardiology and radiology suites. In addition, the Simon Fraser University Surrey campus is set to open Western Canada’s first medical school in 55 years in 2026.

Quotes:

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guilford –

“Surrey is a wonderful place to call home. This new school will be an excellent addition to the community and provide Surrey children and families with the infrastructure they need to thrive for generations to come.”

Jessie Sunner, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“I’m thrilled to see the completion of Ta’talu Elementary. This school will be a modern, vibrant space for Surrey’s students, ensuring they have the safe, innovative and spacious learning environments they need to succeed.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“Surrey is growing quickly, and the completion of another new school is great news for students and families in our community. This school will provide lasting benefits to the community for years to come.”

Amna Shah, MLA for Surrey City Centre –

“The opening of Ta’talu Elementary is part of the Province’s continued commitment to meet the needs of growing communities like Surrey. With hundreds of new seats, we are ensuring Surrey students have the spaces they need to learn and play.”

