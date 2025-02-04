Drivers on Vancouver Island should expect icy roads overnight with quickly changing conditions that include snow and rain continuing through the remainder of this week.

Bare and wet roads may quickly freeze with temperature drops creating the risk of icy conditions. Roads can freeze overnight as temperatures drop below zero. Vehicles stopped at intersections or in queues can melt ice, which then re-freezes as the engine cools down.

The Province’s highway maintenance crews are working hard to manage these conditions by applying sand and brine to improve traction.

During freeze/thaw conditions, drivers are urged to use caution, avoid travel in bad weather, if possible and expect delays.

If you must travel, plan extra time for your journey, expect delays and ensure your vehicle is equipped with supplies, including food, water, blankets and whatever you need for pets. Winter tires are required on higher-elevation areas like the Malahat and Highway 4 to Tofino.

For real-time road conditions, check the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc