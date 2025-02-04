New prefabricated classrooms open in B.C., more on the way

CANADA, February 4 - Prefabricated classrooms have opened in four schools over the past month, with more underway, adding more than 1,000 new student spaces in growing communities throughout B.C.

“We are committed to providing students with the best possible learning environments,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These prefabricated additions will provide students with the spaces they need to succeed, and will benefit these communities for years to come.”

The use of prefabricated construction means students will be learning in modern classrooms that are just like regular classrooms. With sustainable and energy-efficient designs, the additions also align with the Province’s CleanBC targets and meet B.C.’s enhanced energy requirements. Due to their unique build, prefabricated classrooms are more cost effective and can be built twice as fast as traditional schools. Since 2017, the Province has approved more than 42,000 new student spaces, with more than 2,400 open in just the past month.

“These rapidly built additions are one way we are quickly getting new classroom spaces ready for students now, and we know the solution is working,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These additions get students into new classrooms faster, while still providing the same lifespan and comforts of a traditional school environment.”

Newly opened prefabricated additions:

a 10-classroom, two-storey addition to Scott Creek Middle school in Coquitlam, adding 250 new student seats;

an eight-classroom addition at Lena Shaw Elementary school in Surrey, adding 200 new student seats;

a five-classroom addition at North Glenmore Elementary in Kelowna, adding 120 new student seats; and

a new five-room school and gymnasium at École La Grande-ourse in Smithers, which replaced the leased facility that École La Grande-ourse has been operating in since 2019; adding 70 new student seats.

Prefabricated additions starting construction soon:

Dr. Charles Best Secondary in Coquitlam will get a 12-classroom addition, adding 300 new seats.

R.C. Talmey Elementary in Richmond will get a six-classroom addition, adding 150 new seats.

The new Ministry of Infrastructure is mandated to reduce costs and expedite construction of projects such as schools and health-care facilities. Prefabricated additions to schools are one approach to deliver on the commitment. Since fall 2023, the Province has invested more than $475 million for 37 prefabricated additions, which will create almost 7,900 new student seats. This investment has been delivered in 17 school districts throughout B.C., including high-growth districts such as Langley, Surrey, Sooke and Burnaby.

Jen Renard, teacher, Scott Creek Middle school –

“This space has been designed to be bright and welcoming, and it’s filled with natural light and equipped with brand-new furniture. It has modern learning areas that are perfect for fostering creativity and collaboration. This new environment is a much-needed addition to our school, providing an ideal setting for innovative learning, growth and community.”

Michael Thomas, board chair, Coquitlam School District (SD43) –

“SD43 employs cutting-edge research to develop projects like this addition at Scott Creek Middle. These prefabricated additions can be assembled quickly and efficiently to address our urgent need for more spaces to serve students.”

Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Burquitlam –

“As more families move to Coquitlam, our government is investing in infrastructure to support a growing community. We are making important upgrades and expansions to our schools, ensuring students have the spaces they need to learn and thrive.”

Jennifer Blatherwick, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville –

“As we welcome more families to Coquitlam, the new addition at Dr. Charles Best Secondary will ensure students have the learning environments they need to succeed. I am thrilled to see a project like this in our community.”

Gary Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guilford –

“The prefabricated addition at Lena Shaw Elementary is already making a difference to the Surrey community. As more people make Surrey their home, it's crucial to develop and expand schools that will benefit children and families for years to come.”

