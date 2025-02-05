RHODE ISLAND HOME TO 10TH ANNUAL BLUE INNOVATION SYMPOSIUM

Conference kickoff reception is often held at Innovate Newport, home to some of the most cutting edge tech companies in New England. US Congressman Gabe Amo, BVA's Toby Stapleton, and Nate Walton, Sachem Strategies and Blue Venture Forum board member discuss last year's conference. Panel discussion on defense and dual-use investing, led by Nate Walton of Sachem Strategies, and including (right to left) Jon Chain (In-Q-Tel), Stephanie Bellistri (New North Ventures), Nelson Mills (VATN Systems), and Eric Horan (Decisive Point).

Blue Venture Forum’s unique conference brings together entrepreneurs, investors & stakeholders

NEWPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Venture Forum’s (BVF) 10th Annual Blue Innovation Symposium (https://blueinnovationsymposium.com) is all set for February 10-13, 2025, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island. The Symposium brings together leaders from the marine and oceanographic investment world with key industry stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since we started,” says Toby Stapleton, BVF’s Director and Co-Founder. “We’ve seen several new products launched directly through conference involvement, and many startups have found investments and key initiatives have been announced at the conference as well. Our partnership with the Consulate General of Canada has also helped us connect dozens of US-based organizations with their Canadian counterparts; this had led to new investments, commercial partnerships and the development of new research opportunities.”

The Symposium has grown into one of the largest blue technology conferences in the United States; its first editions featured about 65 attendees and has grown to feature 340+ this year. The event attracts a diverse audience including industry leaders, startup founders, investors and key professionals from research organizations, resource providers and government.

In addition to Jaia, key participants this year include the Boston-based Consulate General of Canada, the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC), DTN Ventures, Boston Engineering Corp., MITRE Corp., Commerce RI, Kraken Robotics, the New Bedford Ocean Cluster, Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Flux Marine, VATN Systems and Roger Williams University.

“The Symposium has led to increased awareness in our space which is catalytic and inspiring,” says Ben Sorkin, CEO and Co-Founder of Flux Marine (https://www.fluxmarine.com). “The event pulls together like-minded individuals and groups that support each other on a variety of levels. It also gives us an unparalled way to showcase our electric propulsion technology, connect with investors and customers, and support peer companies through shared experiences.”

This year’s conference will discuss several topics of interest to the industry, including how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to enable the collection and analysis of data for several different use cases. The event also showcases over 16 start-ups who are hoping to raise investment, engage with strategic partners, and identify opportunities for demonstration.

“Networking is still at the heart of what we do. We make sure that we develop a program that affords plenty of time for mingling and meeting with exhibitors,” says Stapleton.

For further information about all aspects conference, go to https://blueinnovationsymposium.com.

About the Blue Innovation Symposium

The Blue Innovation Symposium is in its 8th year of operations and this year is the biggest and the most exiting yet. Over 30 speakers and 250 attendees will gather to discuss the next big business opportunities in creating technologies for ocean related commerce, research and defense. Experts in offshore wind, marine energy, aquaculture, climate monitoring, and technology transfer will give brief remarks to get feedback from their fellow panel members and the audience as well.

About Blue Venture Forum (BVF)

BVF is a first-of-its kind forum that assists blue technology companies to grow and scale by connecting them to investors, corporate partners and resource providers. The forum develops and delivers customized programming, including panel discussions, workshops, pitch competitions as well as one on one mentoring through its extensive network of experienced industry professionals. The forum also organizes the largest Blue Economy conference in New England, Blue Innovation Symposium. https://blueventureforum.org/

