Scott Bogan Joins Clear Harbor Asset Management

Industry Veteran Joins Growing Wealth Management Firm

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC today announced that Scott Bogan has joined the firm as a portfolio manager. With over 25 years of experience in portfolio management and advising both individual and institutional clients, Mr. Bogan brings a wealth of expertise to the firm. Aaron Kennon , Clear Harbor’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, stating:“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Clear Harbor Asset Management. His deep commitment to client needs, extensive financial planning expertise, and broad investment knowledge align seamlessly with our firm’s philosophy and approach. We look forward to collaborating with him for many years to come.”Commenting on his arrival at the firm, Mr. Bogan added:“I am impressed by the broader depth of experience of the firm’s professionals. Their boutique approach to providing high touch service in helping clients navigate capital markets and life’s myriad considerations is very reassuring.”Scott graduated from Middlebury College (B.A.) and has also studied at l’Institut d’Études Politiques in Paris, France.About Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC:Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Plano, Texas and Wilton, Connecticut. The firm was founded with a shared vision to merge, holistic wealth management advice with compelling investment strategies and advanced technology.Clear Harbor provides financial solutions on behalf of individuals, families, endowments, corporations, and retirement plans. We pride ourselves on our independence, our entrepreneurial spirit, and an unwavering dedication to our clients and our fiduciary responsibilities. The firm is owned entirely by its employees—a team of veteran financial professionals and problem-solvers with an extensive breadth of knowledge and experience.

