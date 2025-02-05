Pure Imagination Announces Lineup with Cheap Trick, Matisyahu, Arrested Development, The English Beat & More

A Festival Of Music, Wonder & Breathtaking Beauty May 17, 2025 at Lake Watson, Prescott, AZ

Pure Imagination is more than just music—it’s about creating an unforgettable experience where people can connect, be inspired, & celebrate the power of art in one of the most beautiful places...” — Candace Devine, Founder

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Imagination, Arizona’s most unique music festival, returns for its fourth year on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the breathtaking Watson Lake in Prescott, AZ. Known for blending world-class music with the region’s stunning landscapes, the festival continues its tradition of delivering an eclectic and dynamic lineup featuring legendary and emerging artists.The 2025 edition is led by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, renowned for their iconic live album At Budokan, which went triple platinum, and a career spanning over 20 million albums sold. Also joining the bill is GRAMMY-nominated artist Matisyahu, whose album Youth reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning group Arrested Development – one of hip-hop’s most socially-conscious and celebrated groups, and The English Beat, a defining force in 80s music known for fusing ska, pop, soul, reggae, and punk.Additional performances include Gone Gone Beyond, Kelsey Waldon, Ponderosa Grove, Bird and Byron, Kids In America, Pijama Piyama, Dutch Holly, and the Take The Stage contest winner rounds out an impressive lineup of diverse talent.Tickets are on sale now at www.pureimaginationfestival.com A FESTIVAL LIKE NO OTHERSince its debut in 2022, the female-founded and curated Pure Imagination has become a standout experience, seamlessly merging music, nature, and culture with an eco-conscious ethos. Nestled in the stunning Granite Dells—the traditional lands of The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, The Yavapai-Apache Nation, and The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe—the festival fosters a minimal-impact, high-energy experience where attendees can immerse themselves in live music, interactive art, and nature-driven adventures.Festival-goers can explore scenic hiking trails, on-site kayaking, and the vibrant Prescott Night Market, featuring artisan vendors, immersive art activations, and mesmerizing performances by aerial artists, fire dancers, and more.The driving force behind Pure Imagination is Candace Devine, frontwoman of Ponderosa Grove and CEO of Further West, the company behind the festival. Inspired by a passion for arts, culture, and community, Devine created the festival to help position Prescott as a thriving creative hub in the Southwest. The city is surrounded by 1.25 million acres of the Prescott National Forest, offering a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with premier mountain biking, hiking, and rock climbing.“Pure Imagination is about more than just music—it’s about creating an unforgettable experience where people can connect, be inspired, and celebrate the power of art in one of the most beautiful places in the world.” shares Candace Devine, FounderLast year’s lineup featured memorable performances from The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ozomatli, Sylvan Esso, Tanya Tucker and The Pharcyde among others. In 2023, the festival boasted performances from Ziggy Marley, Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos, Capital Cities, Allison Russell, Nappy Roots, Dirtwire and others, while the inaugural event saw Dawes, Talib Kweli, Fantastic Negrito, Nikki Lane, Rising Appalachia, Phantom Planet, Katie Pruitt and more take to the stage.Past commentary on Pure Imagination Festival 2024:“It’s an impressively eclectic lineup, as always…”–Ed Masley, Arizona Republic, January 25, 2024“A truly wonderful lure of the Pure Imagination Music Festival staged at Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona over the weekend (May 17-18, 2024) was the strong and diverse field of artists who performed in a truly wonderful setting set on a grassy field with massive otherworldly granite boulders serving as a dramatic backdrop to the musical action. Rock, electronica, country, Americana, rap, Native American, world fusion and more styles were all on tap courtesy of the wide-ranging lineup of celebrated veterans and rising names; a wealth of food and art vendors added to the welcoming environment. Talented acrobats performed in an area near one stage and there was even a fun parade on Saturday afternoon…The Pure Imagination Music Festival is quickly becoming an essential part of the American Southwest’s thriving music and arts scene.”–Robert Kinsler, Desert Local News, May 21, 2024“On a gorgeous Prescott spring weekend, Watson Lake was transformed into a sight that was nothing short of magical. The Pure Imagination Festival, which was held on May 17-18, was a two-day music and arts festival that lived up to its name…a gorgeous weekend with plenty of amazing music to tickle that craving with people who have become friends and family over the past few years. What more in life can one ask for?”–Chris Ortiz, The Daily Courier, May 22, 2024The lineup for Pure Imagination 2025 is:Cheap TrickMatisyahuArrested DevelopmentThe English BeatGone Gone BeyondKelsey WaldonPonderosa GroveBird and ByronKids In AmericaPijama PiyamaDutch HollyTake The Stage contest winnerConnect with Pure Imagination:Website: http://www.pureimaginationfestival.com/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/pureimaginationfestival Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pureimaginationfestivalaz YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PureImaginationMusicFestival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.