Datings Diamonds Live Taping

Meet the cast of Dating's Diamonds at the live taping of Episode 3

Our diamonds are truly a man's best friend” — Troy Richardson

LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dating's Diamonds reality television series features five women who are locking arms in their quest for companionship and love. The sisterhood and bond the women share is apparent on screen.Dating's Diamonds Television Series episode 3 live recording of Zahra Shines. Zahra Palmer aka Zahra Diamond will be performing live along with guest performers C,1Z, Jalex and Stevi Ritchie (X-Factor finalist)“In this third episode of Dating's Diamonds, they are taking things to the next level, offering viewers an up close look into the complexities of love, relationships, and the human experience,” said UK President Unisa Kamara “Our Diamonds are brave enough to share their true selves, and we invite our fans to immerse themselves in this journey with us.”**Behind-the-Scenes Access:** The Ultimate Fan Experience includes exclusive access to the filming set, where fans can meet the cast, engage in discussions, and witness the dynamics that shape the show.- **Engagement Opportunities:** Fans can participate in various contests through social media and radio stations, giving them a chance to be part of the action!Special Shout out to DJ Reggie Styles of London Soul!The Ultimate Fan Experience is set to take place in February 2025, at a venue in London. Contest details will be available soon through announcements on social media platforms and local radio stations.“Dating's Diamonds” will not only entertain but also inspire conversations about relationships and authenticity in the digital age. It's a series that challenges the norms of reality television and dives deep into what it means to connect.**Be part of this series! Follow us on our social media platforms for updates and contest details.**Meet the Diamonds:Abby DiamondAmie DiamondDenisa DiamondSheryl DiamondZahra DiamondMeet the entire Dating's Diamonds family at www.datingsdiamonds.com The Diamonds Speak:Abby Diamond - “Hi, my name is Abigel, and I’m on this journey to find real, meaningful love. I believe in being bold, taking chances, and following my heart, and I’m ready to see where this experience leads. To the world watching, here’s to love, laughter, and maybe finding my forever.”Zahra Diamond - "Hi guys this is Zahra Palmer... I'm really excited to be a part of this brand new show and I can't wait to find the man of my dreams..Sometimes in life you go through things and life becomes a struggle but you keep on fighting.. stand up for what you believe in... always stay true to yourself and you know that you can achieve anything you want to in life... you just have to believe.".Amie Diamond - "Hi, I am Amie. You might know me for that smile... it's infectious, I know. But there's more to me than meets the eye. I am adventurous, passionate and an all-around boss, babe. Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, tears, and unexpected twists."Denisa Diamond - "There is always hope and God bless all of you 🙏"Sheryl Diamond - "Hi I am Sheryl Diamond. So excited to be a part of this innovative experience. I hope my journey will inspire others to never give up on love because you really can have what you want. Don’t stop believing."Guest Speakers:Lady Bi Bi and Dr Madalene ChanThe London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM) will be represented by Zahra, C1Z and Jalex. Matthew Knowles (Beyonce,Destiny's Child) will be proud.Dating's Diamonds UK PresidentUnisa Kamara+44 7932 732851

