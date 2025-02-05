Herb Parsons Lake to Close Temporarily for Construction

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be temporarily closing Herb Parsons Lake beginning on Feb. 10 for construction. The closure is for further improvements included in the Bill Dance Signature Lake project and is planned to last approximately three to five days.

The dates may change depending on weather conditions. During this time, TWRA will be preparing to improve the parking areas to increase access to the lake.

Other TWRA Family Fishing lakes in West Tennessee are open. For further information on TWRA Family Fishing lakes, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/twra/fishing/family-fishing.html.

---TWRA---