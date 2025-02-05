Partners for the Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive

The Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive helps Boise students stay warm. Donations are still needed—join us in providing comfort and support this season!

Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive: Voxn Clothing, Boise Fashion Week and Community Businesses Unite to Support Boise Schools

Voxn Clothing is proud to announce Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive, a heartwarming community-driven event aimed at supporting students in need across 13 Boise schools. In collaboration with Boise Fashion Week, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations, this impactful initiative will take place on Saturday, February 8th, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Voxn Clothing, extending into The Warehouse Food Hall. The event will offer an evening of vendors, food, drinks, live music, and, most importantly, a coat drive to ensure that children and teens have access to warm clothing during the harsh winter months.

A Mission of Warmth and Community Support

The Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive is more than just a seasonal event—it’s a mission to provide warmth and comfort to students in Boise who might otherwise face the cold without adequate protection. As the community looks ahead to another Winter Olympics cycle, events like these remind us that every generation deserves not just inspiration but also fundamental support and care. While the generosity of local retailers and community members has already led to an encouraging number of coat donations, there is still a strong need for additional contributions to maximize the impact of this initiative.

“We’ve seen incredible donations from retailers, and we know that with the help of the Boise community, we can reach even more families in need,” said a spokesperson for Voxn Clothing. “Winter at the Warehouse is more than just a fun evening—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference. Every cycle of the Winter Olympics brings a wave of inspiration to young kids, and we need to ensure that new waves of inspiration are supported in every way possible.”

An Evening of Giving and Celebration

While the event is centered on supporting those in need, it will also be an evening filled with entertainment, networking, and community spirit. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a carefully curated selection of local vendors, enjoy delicious food and beverages, and experience live music from talented Boise artists. The event will showcase the creativity, culture, and unity that make Boise such a unique and vibrant place to live.

How to Get Involved

There are several ways for community members, local businesses, and organizations to contribute to the Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive and ensure its success:

Donate a Coat: Bring a new or gently used coat to the event. We are collecting coats in all sizes for children and teens to ensure that students from all age groups are covered.

Spread the Word: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate by bringing their own coat donations and sharing the event details. The more people involved, the bigger the impact we can make together.

Support Local Vendors: Browse the vendor booths, showcasing goods from local artisans, businesses, and entrepreneurs. By purchasing from these vendors, attendees not only contribute to the local economy but also support businesses that prioritize community engagement and philanthropy.

Enjoy the Festivities: This is not just a donation event—it’s an evening to come together as a community. Enjoy great food, sip on refreshing drinks, and experience live performances from talented local musicians.

Community Impact and Ongoing Support

Events like Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive highlight the power of collective action and the generosity of the Boise community. Over the past few years, similar initiatives have made a tangible difference in the lives of students and families facing financial hardships. With each event, more local businesses, organizations, and residents join forces to create lasting change.

Voxn Clothing and Boise Fashion Week are committed to making Winter at the Warehouse an annual tradition, continuing to support students, families, and schools in the years to come. In addition to providing winter coats, future initiatives may include school supply drives, mentorship programs, and career development opportunities for young students interested in fashion, business, and the arts.

Why This Event Matters

Winter in Boise can be harsh, with temperatures frequently dropping below freezing. For many families, purchasing a warm winter coat is an unaffordable expense, leaving children vulnerable to the cold. A simple donation can make a world of difference, helping ensure that every child can go to school, play outside, and participate in daily activities without the burden of inadequate clothing.

Additionally, the symbolic timing of this coat drive, as we head into another Winter Olympics season, serves as a reminder that all children deserve to feel empowered, supported, and equipped for success—whether that means having the right gear to face the cold or the inspiration to chase their dreams.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Voxn Clothing & The Warehouse Food Hall, Boise, ID

Admission: Free

Activities: Vendor booths, food, drinks, live music, and networking

Contact Information & RSVP

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional details, please reach out to:

Erica Becker

Email: erica@boisefashionweek.com

Free RSVP Here:

https://www.boisefashionweek.com/event-details-registration/winter-at-the-warehouse

Join us in making a difference and ensuring that every child in Boise stays warm and supported this winter. We look forward to seeing you at Winter at the Warehouse Coat Drive!

