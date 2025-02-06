Music School Provides Students With Professional Performance Experience

Three students (Vega, Violet, Vienna) at the Red Carpet of the Student Recital!

SAN GABRIEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most young musicians practice in classrooms or at home, students from The Private Lesson School are stepping into the spotlight—performing on professional stages that most aspiring artists only dream of.Earlier this month, the school hosted a recital at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, a historic 1,400-seat venue, providing students with an unparalleled opportunity to experience the thrill of performing like professionals. The event showcased young musicians of all levels, from beginners to advanced performers, offering them a taste of what it’s like to command the stage in a world-class setting.For founder Goran Ivanov, the goal is bigger than just music education—it’s about instilling confidence, ambition, and a deep love for performance.“Students shouldn’t have to wait until adulthood to feel like stars,” Ivanov shares. “Performing on a grand stage like this helps them visualize what’s possible and shows them that their hard work is leading somewhere special.".Beyond just a concert, the recital emphasized community involvement, with families and supporters coming together to celebrate the students' growth. Parents expressed deep appreciation for the chance to see their children perform in a venue of this caliber—an experience rarely available to youth ensembles."The event opened with a performance by the Corona Youth Symphony, adding another level of excitement to the evening. Students from Fullerton, Eastvale, Corona, Chino Hills, and Alhambra participated, highlighting the school’s broad reach and dedication to nurturing musical talent across Southern California.""The Private Lesson School doesn’t just focus on technical skill—it redefines the way young musicians approach the stage. “In so many music programs, students only perform in competitions, where they’re judged on their mistakes,” Ivanov explains. “We take a different approach — these performances are a celebration of growth, not a test.."With nearly a decade of experience, the school has been providing opportunities far beyond the classroom, ensuring that young musicians don’t just learn music— they live it.To learn more about The Private Lesson School, visit the website: https://www.privatelessonschool.com/

