UTPB Students Shine at TELIC 2024: Highlighting Innovation and Heritage

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from The University of Texas Permian Basin recently showcased their research at the 2024 Technology-Enhanced Language Instruction and Culture (TELIC) Conference. This prestigious international event, co-founded by UTPB faculty member Dr. Amin Davoodi, provided students with a platform to present innovative research alongside scholars and educators from around the globe.Dr. Davoodi, Assistant Professor of Bilingual/ESL Education at UTPB, expressed his pride in the event’s growth and its significance.“As the founder of the TELIC Conference, I am deeply honored to see it grow into a platform that champions open access to knowledge and fosters collaboration among scholars and practitioners from all around the world,” he said.One standout participant from UTPB was senior Dallas McWilliams, who is pursuing a double major in Psychology and History. McWilliams presented an introduction to his upcoming research project, titled Empowering Voices: Leveraging Technology to Preserve and Revitalize Native American Heritage Language and Culture in the U.S.Drawing from his personal heritage as a member of the Houma Nation, McWilliams highlighted the challenges faced by Indigenous nations in preserving their languages and cultures and proposed using modern technology to bridge resource gaps.“I was inspired to pursue research on this topic because of my personal heritage within a small Indigenous nation in Louisiana known as the Houma Nation,” McWilliams explained. “The Houma Nation, like many other Indigenous nations in North America, faces erasure of their culture and language. Preserving them using modern technology can help alleviate manpower costs that less advantaged groups do not have access to.”McWilliams credited Dr. Davoodi for his mentorship and support in preparing for the conference.“My mentor, Dr. Amin Davoodi, was one of the hosts and creators of TELIC,” McWilliams explained, “and with significant help from him, I was able to create a short presentation detailing the research inspiration, plan, and goals.”McWilliams expressed his appreciation for the knowledge he gained from the conference and how it will benefit him in the future.“Presenting at the TELIC Conference helped me to gain experience with presenting to a large group, and hearing the many other presenters from various countries provided good insight into research and studies being done around the world,” McWilliams said.Dr. Davoodi commended McWilliams’ dedication and passion.“Dallas has shown inspiring dedication to this research project, driven by his passion for Native American heritage languages and cultures. His willingness to present on such a prominent international platform reflects his eagerness to learn and grow as a researcher.”McWilliams hopes his participation in TELIC will inspire other UTPB students to engage in undergraduate research.“I hope to encourage others to do undergraduate research, as it is a very important opportunity here at UTPB,” he said. “Having this opportunity, no less from our own Dr. Davoodi, was exceptional and has given me an even better understanding of the opportunities this University holds.”The TELIC Conference exemplifies UTPB’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and global engagement. With students like McWilliams and faculty members like Dr. Davoodi, UTPB continues to make a significant impact on the academic and cultural landscapes.

