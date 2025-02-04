Dr. Key Hallmon Debuts HarperCollins Book No One Is Self-Made, Dismantling the Myth of Individual Success

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lakeysha “Key” Hallmon, EdD , visionary founder of The Village Market , officially debuts her highly anticipated book, No One Is Self-Made , today with HarperCollins. In this transformative guide, she challenges the self-made narrative and offers a bold blueprint for success through collaboration, collective economics, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.With her mantra, “Support is a Verb,” Dr. Key has been a driving force for economic mobility, facilitating $8.8M in direct sales for Black-owned businesses and awarding $800K in grants through The Village Market. Now, she’s bringing her expertise and message to readers, proving that true success isn’t built in isolation—it’s built in community.In No One Is Self-Made, Dr. Key blends personal storytelling with insights from successful entrepreneurs, providing actionable strategies to help business owners overcome financial barriers, self-doubt, and systemic challenges. Key themes include:- The dangers of the “self-made” myth and how it holds entrepreneurs back- Building a sustainable business rooted in community- Overcoming loneliness, financial insecurity, and imposter syndrome- Practical tools for economic mobility and long-term successTo celebrate the launch, Dr. Key is embarking on a multi-city book tour featuring conversations moderated by celebrated voices Tabitha Brown, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, and Tiffany Aliche in:- Washington, D.C.- New York City- Los Angeles- ChicagoShe will also host a special happy hour event at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta on February 7, bringing together supporters to discuss the book’s impact and continue fostering community-driven success.For media inquiries, interviews, please contact:Clorissa Wright | clorissa@whittleyagency.com

