Cultivate Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Hires to Drive Growth and Innovation in Corporate Gifting

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultivate, a premier corporate gifting solution provider, has announced the addition of three accomplished executives to its leadership team. These strategic hires align with Cultivate’s long-term vision to enhance corporate gifting experiences, drive business growth and solidify its position as a thought leader in company culture, recognition and appreciation.

Joining Cultivate are David Gottlieb, Josie Donnelly and Dorothy Wolden. Each brings decades of expertise in business development, sales, marketing and operational excellence. Their collective experience will accelerate Cultivate’s efforts to scale its platform, enhance customer experiences and deepen its market presence.

David Gottlieb, President, is an experienced business development, operations, and legal executive. He has previously held key positions at PopSockets and Chipotle Mexican Grill. David’s experience scaling global brands and enhancing performance will be crucial in shaping Cultivate’s operational strategies and strategic growth initiatives.

Josie Donnelly, VP of Sales, is a technology sales leader in SaaS, enterprise sales and executive management. She led high-performing teams at Beyond Pricing, Chargebee, and TriTech Software Systems. Josie’s expertise in sales leadership and revenue growth will enhance Cultivate’s market expansion efforts.

Dorothy Wolden, VP of Marketing, is a senior marketing executive with a track record of driving growth for B2B companies. She led marketing initiatives at SureCam and Emailage. Dorothy’s expertise in go-to-market strategy, brand positioning and demand generation will strengthen Cultivate’s marketing and customer engagement strategies.

Cultivate's success stems from its dual offerings: a flagship On-Site gifting service and a robust online gifting platform. The On-Site service delivers a seamless, high-end corporate gifting experience for incentive trips and events, catering to nearly half of Fortune 100 and a third of Fortune 500 companies. Complementing this, the online gifting platform features carefully curated, premium gifts in an easy to use interface. Cultivate has delivered over 10,000 corporate gifting programs and gifted more than two million people. This comprehensive approach and proven success positions Cultivate for robust growth across the expanding corporate gifting sector.

“These leadership additions reflect Cultivate’s commitment to innovation and growth,” said Tom Romine, founder and CEO of Cultivate. “David, Josie, and Dorothy each bring an impressive track record of success in their respective fields. Their expertise will allow us to enhance our offerings, broaden our reach, and guarantee that businesses can deliver exceptional gifting experiences to strengthen relationships with their employees and clients.”

Cultivate continues to evolve as a leader in corporate gifting by offering a curated selection of high-quality and constantly refreshed products. Recipients receive gifts that are relevant, on-trend and meaningful. These new leadership hires reinforce the company’s dedication to delivering unparalleled value, improving customer retention and enhancing its brand reputation as a trusted industry resource.

About Cultivate

Cultivate is a leader in corporate gifting solutions dedicated to simplifying and enhancing how companies show appreciation. By offering a curated selection of high-quality brands, constantly refreshed products and allowing recipients to choose what they love, Cultivate helps businesses build stronger connections with employees, clients and partners. From effortless online appreciation to personalized in-person gifting experiences, Cultivate is redefining how companies express gratitude. For more information, visit www.cultivatepcg.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

