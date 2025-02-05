Daniel Lee Launches Transformative 3-Month Business Coaching Package

Daniel Lee, Business Coach

1:1 Coaching Program Empowers Entrepreneurs and Professionals to Achieve Measurable Growth in Just 12 Weeks

This isn't about me telling clients what to do. It's about facilitating their self-discovery, helping them find their own solutions, and supporting them as they take purposeful action.” — Daniel Lee, Business Coach

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Lee, a business coach with over 15 years of applied marketing expertise, today announced the launch of his 3-month business coaching package. This immersive 1:1 program is designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals unlock their potential and achieve tangible results in a focused 12-week timeframe.

"I've found that business coaching is vital for driving meaningful change," said Daniel Lee. "It allows for deep reflection, purposeful action, and lasting transformation. My bespoke program is carefully structured to empower clients to tap into their own wisdom, develop personalized strategies, and accelerate their success."

The 3-month business coaching package is not a cookie-cutter solution, but a thoughtfully curated series of 1:1 sessions tailored to each client's unique goals and challenges. Through powerful questions, reflective exercises, and accountability checkpoints, Daniel guides participants to gain profound self-awareness, uncover new perspectives, and take ownership of their growth.

This transformative program is designed for:

- Entrepreneurs ready to fulfill their potential

- Small business owners feeling stuck or overwhelmed

- Creative professionals seeking clarity and direction

- Corporate leaders preparing for bold career moves

- Individuals committed to optimizing performance

- Founders looking to level up their leadership skills

- Business owners needing a thought partner in key areas

"This isn't about me telling clients what to do," emphasized Daniel. "It's about facilitating their self-discovery, helping them find their own solutions, and supporting them as they take purposeful action. The breakthroughs come from within."

Clients who embark on this immersive 3-month journey can expect to gain:

- Profound self-awareness and clarity of purpose

- Personalized insights from powerful coaching exercises

- An accountability partnership to achieve meaningful goals

- Measurable results through consistent progress tracking

- Strategic problem-solving skills to navigate any challenge

The coaching process unfolds in three key stages:

- Reflect: Deep listening and potent questions clarify the current reality and aspirations.

- Discover: Weekly explorations of mindset, marketing, metrics, and more uncover pivotal insights.

- Act: Regular check-ins ensure aligned action, learning from setbacks, and celebrating wins.

To make this high-touch coaching accessible, Daniel offers two flexible investment options:

- A single payment providing a discount

- Three monthly installments

Both options include 12 weekly hour-long sessions, an in-depth strategy session, between-session email support, detailed notes, customized action steps, and the proven TGROW coaching model.

"Great coaching session with Daniel!" says client Frances Lock. "I come away feeling upbeat, energized, and optimistic about my career trajectory! That's priceless."

Ready to unlock your potential and achieve your business goals? Book your 3-month business coaching package with Daniel Lee by visiting daniellee.co.uk or contacting daniel@daniellee.co.uk.

About Daniel Lee

With 15 years of hands-on marketing experience across agencies, law firms, startups, and consulting roles, Daniel Lee is a passionate business coach committed to helping clients achieve breakthroughs and professional growth via one-to-one business coaching. Through his signature 3-month business coaching program, Daniel empowers entrepreneurs and leaders to gain clarity, maximize their potential, and achieve measurable success. Learn more at daniellee.co.uk.

