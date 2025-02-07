Evertreen Partners with MEDIGROWTH for a Greener Future: Celebrating the First-Year Planting Round

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen is thrilled to announce its partnership with MEDIGROWTH, a leading Australian medicinal cannabis biotech providing solutions in cannabinoid healthcare, R&D and clinical trials. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone with the successful completion of our First-Year Planting Round.

MEDIGROWTH has committed to an annual tree-planting initiative through our platform, starting in 2025 with the impressive milestone of 6,135 trees planted in Madagascar and Kenya, creating a lasting environmental and social impact. Their dedication to sustainability is also reflected in the offsetting of 4,321.50 tonnes of CO₂, showcasing their commitment to a greener planet. This partnership highlights MEDIGROWTH's forward-thinking approach, combining business success with meaningful contributions to global reforestation.

"We are delighted to collaborate with MEDIGROWTH in this impactful initiative," said Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen. "By planting trees in regions like Madagascar, we’re not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also creating opportunities for local communities, rebuilding critical ecosystems, and combating soil erosion. MEDIGROWTH’s commitment sets a powerful example for businesses worldwide to take action toward a sustainable future."

“At Medigrowth, our mission is rooted in care—for the plant, the patients, and the planet, said Adam Guskich, Co-founder at Medigrowth. Our commitment to improving patient outcomes goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability. By reducing our carbon footprint and embracing eco-friendly practices, we aim to be a model of business success paired with environmental responsibility.”



Through Evertreen’s platform, we connect over 3,000 local farmers to our global reforestation projects, employing satellite technology to monitor the growth and environmental impact of every tree. This transparency empowers companies like MEDIGROWTH to validate their environmental contributions and showcase their sustainability journey with measurable results.

About MEDIGROWTH

MEDIGROWTH is driven by a passion for excellence in cannabinoid medicine. As a fully licensed Australian medicinal cannabis biotech, the company measures its success by the real-world changes it delivers: improving lives for Australian patients and achieving results as a trusted B2B, research, and medical partner.

MEDIGROWTH is committed to delivering pure, safe, and trusted medicinal cannabis. The company fosters a culture of innovation and collaboration, working with organisations worldwide to inspire and advance the industry. Beyond medicine, MEDIGROWTH prioritizes environmental sustainability, taking meaningful action to transform lives and promote a healthier, greener future for both patients and the planet.



Through this partnership, MEDIGROWTH continues to inspire companies worldwide to adopt sustainable and impactful business strategies, focusing on innovative environmental solutions.

To learn more about MEDIGROWTH’s initiatives and its partnership with Evertreen, visit www.medigrowth.com.au. To explore how Evertreen is driving reforestation through technology and community engagement, visit evertreen.com.

