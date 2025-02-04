Historians in Training Jr. Archivist Summer Camp at Tennessee State Library & Archives Brings History to Life

February 4, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives is once again bringing history to life for all 8 to 12-year-old students as part of its annual Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp, June 9-13, 2025.

“Historians in Training is an affordable, summertime opportunity for students to learn more about Tennessee history,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This is one of the Library & Archives’ favorite events every year, and we are excited to offer a fun learning environment for this year’s campers!”

The week-long adventure runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cost to attend is $125 per camper, with an additional charge of $10 for before and aftercare, respectively. Campers will explore historical topics and people while learning how archivists care for and protect historical documents.

Attendees will also experience a series of hands-on activities, games, and field trips to nearby local historical sites.

The full-day summer camp, presented by the Library & Archives Education Outreach team, will take place at the Library & Archives, located on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., in Nashville.

Parents can register their children for camp by visiting https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/summercamp.

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, is the state of Tennessee’s premier genealogical research facility. It collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value focusing on Tennessee and its citizens.

The Library & Archives is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions.

