Carolina QuickCare Expands Across North Carolina, State’s Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Brand

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina QuickCare is rapidly expanding to bring fast, friendly, and high-quality urgent care to more communities across North Carolina. With 15 locations currently open and four more under construction, Carolina QuickCare is the fastest-growing urgent care brand in the state.New Locations Opening SoonAs part of its commitment to accessible healthcare, Carolina QuickCare is excited to announce the opening of four new locations:• Wallace – 5639 S NC 41 HWY, Unit 500, Wallace, NC 28466• West Jefferson – 1216 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694• Winston-Salem – 3734 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106• Elkin – 493 CC Camp Rd., Elkin, NC 28621Continued Growth & Future ExpansionCarolina QuickCare’s expansion doesn’t stop here. Construction is set to begin in Grantsboro and Carolina Shores, with additional locations in development as the brand continues to identify key areas in need of accessible, high-quality healthcare.Convenient Walk-In Care with Easy Online Check-InCarolina QuickCare makes healthcare simple and accessible with walk-in visits and an online check-in option, offering:✔ Online reservations to save time✔ Pre-visit paperwork completion for a seamless experience✔ Text updates about visit status✔ Mobile waiting room to monitor your place in lineExtended Hours for Your ConvenienceUnderstanding that medical needs don’t follow a schedule, Carolina QuickCare offers extended hours, seven days a week:• Monday – Saturday: 8 AM – 8 PM• Sunday: 9 AM – 6 PMJoin Our Growing Team!As Carolina QuickCare continues to expand, it is actively seeking compassionate and dedicated healthcare professionals to join its team. Current openings include:• Nurse Practitioners• Physician Assistants• Medical Assistants• X-Ray Technicians• Front Desk SpecialistsEmployee benefits include:Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with Match, 529 Plan, Paid Time Off, Life Insurance/AD&D, Disability, Health Savings, and Flexible Spending options.Interested candidates can apply today by visiting: https://carolinaquickcare.com/ careers Carolina QuickCare: Fast. Friendly. Here for You.Whether it’s an illness, injury, or routine medical need, Carolina QuickCare is committed to providing high-quality, convenient care to North Carolina communities.📍 Find your nearest location today:

