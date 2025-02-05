BIG GAY SAL’S PIZZA CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN BOYSTOWN, CHICAGO

Big Gay Sal's Owners Mike and Sal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Gay Sal’s Pizza is celebrating one year of serving up delicious, unapologetically fun pizza in the heart of Boystown/Northalsted! Since opening its doors, the pizzeria has become a neighborhood favorite, known for its creative menu, welcoming atmosphere, and deep roots in the local LGBTQ+ community.“From day one, our goal has been to create a space where everyone feels at home, whether they’re grabbing a slice, hanging out with friends, or supporting one of the many community events we host,” said Mike Miller, owner of Big Gay Sal’s Pizza. “We’re so grateful for the love and support we’ve received in our first year, and we can’t wait to bring even more excitement in year two.”To celebrate this milestone, Big Gay Sal’s Pizza is looking ahead to an even bigger and better year, with exciting updates in the works—including improvements to the patio space to make it a go-to destination for outdoor dining and events. The team also has a packed calendar of special events, collaborations, and community partnerships to keep the fun going all year long.From being a proud sponsor of local sports leagues to hosting unforgettable events and fundraisers, Big Gay Sal’s Pizza remains committed to giving back and celebrating the vibrant spirit of Boystown/Northalsted.Customers can stay up to date on upcoming events and new menu additions by following Big Gay Sal’s Pizza on social media or visiting the restaurant at www.BigGaySalsPizza.com Here’s to another year of great pizza, wings, cocktails, great people, and even greater memories!About Big Gay Sal’s PizzaLocated in the heart of Boystown/Northalsted, Chicago, Big Gay Sal’s Pizza is more than just a pizza place—it’s a community hub that celebrates inclusivity, creativity, and damn good pizza. With a menu featuring unique toppings, house-made sauces, and plenty of personality, it’s become a must-visit spot for locals and visitors alike.For more information, visit www.BigGaySalsPizza.com

