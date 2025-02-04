Supreme Court Now Accepting Applications for Tech Grants

Local courts can apply this month for financial assistance from the Ohio Supreme Court for technology projects. The Supreme Court supports Ohio courts by providing grants to aid in the implementation of technology-based solutions.

Courts can apply for assistance with implementing e-filing or for new or major case management system upgrades. The application period is open until Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. Information on how to apply, along with FAQs and how to obtain further assistance, can be found on the Court’s Technology Grants webpage.

Since 2015, the Supreme Court has awarded more than $42.4 million to local courts for technology projects. These grants have helped courts across the state, and in 2024, funded 35 projects in 25 counties, totaling $2.89 million. Last year’s grants ranged from $9,500 to $150,000 per project.

The Ironton Municipal Court overcame expensive technological price tags with a grant received in 2023. It allowed the court to update their security measures with a new metal detector and X-ray machine and saved the court more than $36,000.

In 2024, the Hancock County Domestic Relations Court received $120,000 in grants amid the construction of a new judicial center. Kim Switzer, director of court services for the Hancock County Common Pleas Court, saw it as a prime opportunity to replace the outdated systems used for recording court proceedings.

Funding for technology projects is available to any appeals, common pleas, municipal, or county court. The grant program is part of the Supreme Court’s commitment to assist with modernizing Ohio courts.