Dr. Mark Skousen, 'America's Economist,' Says Trump’s Trade War Fuels Inflation: Gold Shines in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Skousen, renowned economist, investment strategist, and financial author, is sounding the alarm on the inflationary impact of President Trump’s trade war. As tariffs rise and global trade tensions escalate, inflation is becoming an increasing concern for investors. According to Skousen, this economic climate has made gold the premier investment of 2025.

“Our best performer in 2025 has been gold-related investments,” says Skousen. “Trump’s policies are considered inflationary, and that’s been bullish for the yellow metal, the ultimate inflation hedge.”

Gold Surpasses $2,850 an Ounce—Why It’s Just the Beginning:

Gold prices have skyrocketed, recently surpassing $2,850 per ounce, and many analysts, including Skousen, believe the rally is far from over. The price surge has been driven by a perfect storm of economic uncertainty, inflation fears, geopolitical instability, and a declining U.S. dollar—factors that historically push investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

“In uncertain times, gold has always been the go-to investment,” explains Skousen. “With the risk of a ‘black swan’ event looming over Trump’s unpredictable second presidency, investors are looking for protection, and gold is proving to be the ultimate haven.”

Skousen points out that gold stocks are especially attractive, as mining companies and gold-related assets tend to outperform when the price of gold rises. Investors seeking to hedge against inflation should consider diversifying into gold and other precious metals before prices climb even higher.

Trump’s “Golden Era” May Not Be What He Expected:

The Trump administration has predicted a “golden era” of economic growth, primarily tied to a booming stock market. However, Skousen argues that the real golden era may happen in literal gold, not equities.

“The Trump administration is predicting a new ‘golden era,’ but I don’t think they had the yellow metal in mind,” quips Skousen. “Trump focuses on the stock market as evidence of his success, but smart investors know that gold is the true measure of economic uncertainty. When markets become volatile, people turn to gold.”

About Mark Skousen

Mark Skousen, Ph.D., is a world-renowned economist, investment strategist, and best-selling author. With decades of experience analyzing markets and economic trends, he has become one of the most trusted finance voices. He is the editor of Forecasts & Strategies, a leading investment newsletter. He has written numerous books on investing economics and wealth-building strategies, including "The Making of Modern Economics: The Lives and Ideas of the Great Thinkers" and his bestselling financial book "The Maxims of Wall Street."

Named America’s #1 Economist, Skousen continues to provide cutting-edge financial analysis that helps investors navigate today’s volatile markets.

