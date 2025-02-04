Lawyers 4 Cyclists Pushes for Safer Cycling Nationwide

Bike Accident Attorney - Lawyers 4 Cyclists Ghost Bike Placed on Road to Honor Tragically Killed Cyclist

Advocacy Group Calls for Immediate Action as Bicycle Fatalities Hit Record Highs

We are witnessing an unacceptable trend of rising cyclist deaths year after year, as our streets have failed to evolve to accommodate the increasing number of riders. It’s time for real change.” — Steve Rosen, Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawyers 4 Cyclists , a national advocacy and legal organization dedicated to protecting cyclists, is intensifying its efforts to address the growing safety crisis on America’s roads. With cycling fatalities reaching record highs in recent years, the organization is urging lawmakers, urban planners, and the public to take immediate action to create safer streets for cyclists.Bicycle Fatalities in the U.S. Reach Record LevelsRecent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals a disturbing increase in bicycle-related fatalities over the past two years. In 2022, the U.S. recorded 1,084 cyclist deaths, the highest number ever documented at that time. But the situation has only worsened. In 2023, preliminary estimates indicate that 1,149 cyclists lost their lives on American roads—another record-breaking year.This surge in fatalities represents a 42.7% increase since 2010, when bicycle deaths stood at 621 annually. The most affected demographic continues to be adult male cyclists over the age of 20, with fatalities in this group skyrocketing by 78% over the past decade.Lawyers 4 Cyclists points to a combination of factors driving this crisis, including distracted driving, inadequate cycling infrastructure, high-speed roadways without proper bike lanes, and insufficient legal enforcement to protect cyclists."We are witnessing an unacceptable trend of rising cyclist deaths year after year," said Steve Rosen , founding attorney of Lawyers 4 Cyclists. "While cycling continues to grow as a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation, our streets have failed to evolve to accommodate the increasing number of riders. It’s time for real change."Advocacy Efforts and Policy ProposalsLawyers 4 Cyclists is spearheading a national push for safety reforms, focusing on three key areas:1. Stronger Laws to Protect Cyclistso Advocating for comprehensive safe passing laws, requiring motorists to maintain a minimum three-foot distance when overtaking cyclists.o Pushing for stiffer penalties for drivers involved in cyclist-injury crashes, particularly in cases of hit-and-run incidents, which have surged in major metropolitan areas.o Calling for the nationwide implementation of vulnerable road user (VRU) laws, providing greater legal protections to cyclists and pedestrians.2. Infrastructure Overhaul for Safer Roadso Supporting state and local governments in building protected bike lanes and traffic-calmed streets to reduce the risk of collisions.o Encouraging the adoption of bike-priority signal systems at intersections, where most cyclist fatalities occur.o Pushing for federal funding increases for cycling infrastructure projects, ensuring that all cities—big or small—have the resources to create safer roads.3. Public Education and Driver Awareness Campaignso Launching nationwide educational initiatives to inform drivers about cyclist rights and how to safely share the road.o Partnering with local law enforcement to increase public awareness about distracted and aggressive driving, two of the leading causes of cyclist injuries and deaths.o Promoting helmet safety and visibility campaigns to encourage cyclists to take additional precautions while riding.Cyclists Face a Legal System That Favors DriversIn addition to advocating for policy changes, Lawyers 4 Cyclists is also committed to helping injured cyclists seek justice. Many riders who are hit by cars face uphill legal battles, as insurance companies frequently shift blame onto cyclists to reduce or deny claims."Far too often, cyclists involved in crashes are unfairly blamed, even when they were following the law," said Rosen. "Insurance companies use tactics to minimize payouts, and many injured cyclists don’t realize they have legal rights to pursue full compensation. That’s why Lawyers 4 Cyclists is here—to stand up for riders and fight back against these injustices."The organization provides legal assistance to cyclists nationwide, helping them navigate complex insurance claims, negotiate settlements, and take cases to court when necessary.A Call to ActionLawyers 4 Cyclists is calling on lawmakers, urban planners, drivers, and cyclists alike to take immediate steps toward reducing cyclist fatalities.The organization urges:✅ Lawmakers to prioritize cycling safety legislation, including funding for protected bike lanes, stronger penalties for reckless drivers, and expanded public transit options to reduce car dependency.✅ City planners to incorporate cycling into urban design, ensuring that all roadways are built with cyclists in mind.✅ Drivers to recognize the rights of cyclists, obey safe passing laws, and avoid distractions behind the wheel.✅ Cyclists to ride defensively, wear high-visibility clothing, and know their legal rights in the event of a crash."We refuse to accept that cycling fatalities are inevitable," Rosen emphasized. "These deaths are preventable, and it’s up to all of us—government officials, city planners, drivers, and cyclists—to work together and create safer streets."About Lawyers 4 CyclistsLawyers 4 Cyclists is a national advocacy and legal organization dedicated to protecting the rights of cyclists and pushing for safer cycling conditions. The group provides legal representation to injured cyclists, advocates for stronger cycling laws, and works to raise public awareness about road safety.For more information, visit cyclinglaw.com.

