Reinvention Summit 2025 Coming to Ireland

The conference brings together global trailblazers plus industry and thought leaders to craft actionable strategies for navigating a hyper-disrupted world.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reinvention Summit 2025, a strategic leadership event named by Forbes as one of the top five leadership events to attend this year, is coming to Ireland April 29-30, 2025. The conference is dedicated to empowering organizations and leaders to navigate the complexities of leading through a future filled with disruption and uncertainty.Attendees will gain insights from renowned global trailblazers and powerhouse industry and thought leaders including Rita McGrath, one of the world’s foremost strategy and innovation experts, Charles Conn, Chairman of Patagonia, Alexander Osterwalder, CEO of Strategyzer and Creator of The Business Model Canvas, Kim B. Clark, former Dean of Harvard Business School, marketing visionary Seth Godin, author of ‘From Incremental to Exponential’ Ismail Amla, author of ‘Unstoppable’ Victoria Pelletier and corporate business veteran and author of ‘The Emergent Approach to Strategy,’ Peter Compo,“In an era where traditional business models are becoming obsolete, this event aims to equip leaders and organizations with the strategies and tools necessary to become accustomed to disruption and thrive amid profound economic, geopolitical, and technological shifts,” explains Rita McGrath, a C-Suite Strategist, best-selling author and the founder of Valize and who will serve as a keynote speaker and CEO advisor at the events.Reinvention Summit 2025 will feature global strategy and innovation practitioners from other top companies including Mastercard, Diageo, Paypal, Estee Lauder, Red Wing Shoe Co, BNP Paribas, Siemens Healthineers, Outthinker, and many more. In addition to the keynote address and workshops with McGrath, attendees will be exposed to:- Interactive Sessions: The summit will introduce a groundbreaking format focused on immediate, relevant management solutions through hands-on sessions designed for actionable outcomes. Part workshop, part theatrical experience, it will be an immersive experience featuring workshops, panels, and breakout sessions crafted to inspire both action and reflection.- Networking Opportunities: Participants will connect with like-minded professionals dedicated to driving change and innovation within their organizations.- Executive Leadership offerings: The Summit will include an invite-only workshop for CEOs as well as workshop opportunities for C-suite level executives to receive one-on-one coaching, attend working sessions and to network together.“This isn’t your standard corporate conference. It’s a transformative space designed to spark fresh thinking, reimagine how we engage with education, and help leaders and organizations develop actionable strategies to turn challenges into opportunities,” explains Aidan McCullen, a transformation consultant and host of the Innovation Show who founded the Reinvention Summit and will be a keynote speaker.McCullen says the event will help organizations:CONNECT: Network with CEOs, industry pioneers, and experts who use reinvention as a core strategy to stay ahead.LEARN: Gain access to elite-level strategies, tools, and insights typically reserved for boardrooms and top institutions.ACT: Leave equipped with actionable insights to make an immediate impact on your career.“Our speakers are globally recognized experts in strategy and innovation and they won’t just be presenting. They are coming to be active participants in meaningful conversations,” McCullen continues. “This interactive event encourages attendees to be inspired, collaborate with peers, and engage directly with thought leaders to create strategic action plans they can implement immediately. It’s about walking away with real-world solutions and the tools to drive change.”Why Attend?Nearly half of top CEOs (47%) say they dedicate significant time to continuous reinvention and yet 68% of leaders say they struggle to reinvent successfully. This summit will address the critical challenges including overcoming resistance to change, breaking down organizational silos, and effectively implementing innovative strategies to navigate an uncertain and fast-changing future. Leaders can come on their own. Several companies are also sending entire leadership teams and using the event as a company offsite to guide these high-level discussions with world-renowned experts.“Continuous invention can be extremely challenging to navigate because there just aren’t a lot of tools or resources out there to help leaders figure out how to navigate this level of constant disruption,” Rita McGrath says. “We are excited to offer a solution - an event that brings together senior leaders - not just to listen to keynotes - but to roll up their sleeves and work with experts and peers to craft real action plans to help them lead through this challenge.”IT service management company Kyndryl is the headline sponsor of the two-day Reinvention Summit, which has additional sponsors including Enterprise Ireland, Permanent TSB Group and Accenture.Tickets are limited. Secure your spot today at Reinvention Summit 2025, April 29-April 30, 2025 as well as the Small Country Summit on April 28, 2025 and a May 1, 2025 VIP Event by visiting The Valize Reinvention Summit or www.thereinventionsummit.com . Be ready to transform disruption into opportunity alongside the world’s leading innovators and thought leaders.

