Container Glass Market Forecasting Excellence Pioneering Success through Future Market Sizing

Container Glass Industry Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global container glass market was valued at $82.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $155.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Growth Drivers:- Rising Demand from Key Sectors: Significant growth in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries is propelling the demand for container glass, especially for packaging and storage purposes.- Emergence of Lightweight Products: Innovations leading to the development of lightweight container glass products are creating new market opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9992 Challenges:- Environmental Concerns: The manufacturing process of container glass poses environmental hazards, which could hinder market growth.Segment Insights:By Forming Method:- Press & Blow Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global share, and is expected to maintain this position due to the growing trend of reusable bottles in the food & beverage industry.- Narrow Neck Press & Blow Segment: Anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages requiring narrow-neck bottles and increasing fashion consciousness.By End User:- Food & Beverages Segment: Held more than three-fourths of the market share in 2020 and is projected to retain its leading position, supported by increased usage for food storage and growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages.- Pharmaceuticals Segment: Expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, fueled by the rise in disease severity, increased adoption of glass containers for pharmaceuticals, and heightened R&D activities.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific: Led the market in 2020 with over two-fifths of the global revenue and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% through 2030. The growth is attributed to high utilization in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemical sectors, along with rising demand for packaged food and long-term food storage solutions.- Europe & North America: Follow Asia-Pacific in market share, driven by established industries and technological advancements in container glass production.Key Market Players:- Amcor Limited- FrigoGlass- Owens-Illinois Inc.- Consol Glass Pty Ltd.- Central Glass Co. Ltd.- Vitro- S.A.B de C.V.- Vidrala- Hindusthan National Glass Industries Limited𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-glass-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

