Insect Feed Market value to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 24.5%

Insect Feed Market Report

Demand for poultry products from the food service industry, improvements in breeding techniques for the development of environmentally low-impacting livestock.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global insect feed market size was generated $261.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download FREE Report Sample : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15172 Insect offers high-quality protein, amino acids, and vitamins for livestock as well as pet food. Insect based diet for livestock can potentially replace soymeal in their diet. The nutritious quality of fly larvae, meal worms, silkworm, locusts, among others are used in the diets of pigs, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants. These insects offer 42%-63% higher protein content compared to traditional resources such as soymeal and fishmeal. Also, the palatability of insect feeds is higher and can replace 25 to 100% of soymeal and fishmeal depending on the animal for which it is being used.The increasing Insect Feed Market Demand for poultry products from the food service industry majorly drives the Insect Feed Market Growth. Improvements in breeding techniques for the development of environmentally low-impacting livestock, further contribute toward market growth. A healthy gut reflects the sufficient amount of protein is being consumed by the animal. Protein is required for healthy metabolism as well. Protein deficiency reduces productivity among animals. Thus, through the consumption of insect feed protein deficiency can be overcome. This factor will fuel the growth of the insect feed market during the forecast period. Moreover, the identification of insects as a more sustainable source of proteins than traditional sources will further contribute toward the market growth and is likely to bring myraid Insect Feed Market Opportunity.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insect-feed-market/purchase-options The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global insect feed market based on product type, end use, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global insect feed market share and would maintain a progressive revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and Asia-Pacific.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15172 Leading players of the global Insect feed market analyzed in the research include AgriProtein Holdings Ltd., The Bühler Holding AG, Protix, Enterra Feed Corporation, Endofood Sdn Bhd, EnviroFlight, LLC, Nasekomo, InnovaFeed SAS, Hexafly, Alltech Coppens, DeliBugs, Kreca Ento-Feed BV, Ÿnsect, Nusect, Protenga, Beta Hatch, Nutrition Technologies Sdn Bhd, JR Unique Foods Ltd., and Entobel.The report analyzes these key players of the global insect feed industry . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports:Feed Phosphate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feed-phosphate-market-A16880 Feed Premix Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feed-premix-market-A16951 Microalgae Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microalgae-market-A13419

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.