Author & Co. Launches Author Forecast: A Literary Take on Weather

Author Forecast on a shelf with a Partly Cloudy quote from Edith Wharton's The Age of Innocence

Author Forecast transforms checking the weather into a literary experience, pairing real-time forecasts with curated quotes from history’s greatest authors.

Long before we measured time, story-telling was influenced by the weather. Author Forecast embraces that legacy, bringing centuries of literary weather to the present day.” — Yasmin Sara Gruss

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author & Co. has launched Author Forecast on Kickstarter, a device that reimagines the experience of weather through literature. By pairing real-time local weather updates with curated literary quotes, Author Forecast aspires to elevate the routine of checking the weather into a conversation with authors from all around the world. Whether it’s a rainy day captured through the words of Ernest Hemingway, or Virginia Woolf describing the warmth of a sunny afternoon, Author Forecast adds a literary touch to the everyday. In the first 48 hours on Kickstarter, Author Forecast has raised $323,316 from 1,665 backers worldwide.

“Author Forecast is a celebration of literature and the small moments that shape our daily lives,” says Jose Cardona, Founder of Author & Co. “None of this would be possible without our incredible community of backers, who have already contributed thousands of weather quotes.”

Designed with both aesthetics and usability in mind, Author Forecast features a solid white oak enclosure with polished brass accents, meant to evoke the rising sun. The E-Ink display ensures excellent readability while minimizing energy consumption, making it ideal for prolonged use. Available in two sizes—’Volume 1’ with a 4.3-inch display and ‘Volume 2’ with a 7.8-inch display.

Every detail of Author Forecast is designed to balance form and function, from intuitive controls to sustainable materials and a long-lasting rechargeable battery. Author Forecast connects to the internet to continuously update its library of over 5,000 literary quotes.

Author Forecast builds upon the success of Author & Co.’s first literary product, Author Clock, which raised $1.3 million on Kickstarter and has been featured in the MoMA Design Store. While Author Clock tells time through literary passages, Author Forecast extends this concept to weather, presenting a vast selection of evocative quotes that reflect both fleeting and unchanging conditions.

“Weather shapes our days, and literature shapes our understanding of the world. With Author Forecast, we bring the two together,” says Yasmin Sara Gruss, Author and Co.’s chief editor, who is tasked with curating tens of thousands of time- and weather-related quotes that shape the Author experience. “Long before we measured time, story-telling was influenced by the weather. Author Forecast embraces that legacy, bringing centuries of literary weather to the present day.”

Author Forecast is live on Kickstarter for a limited time, with exclusive discounts for early backers. “We’re inviting all literary and weather enthusiasts alike to join our Kickstarter campaign and contribute their favorite weather-related quotes,” says Cardona. “A quote you share might one day bring thousands of people around the world together, each pausing for a moment as the rain falls softly outside their window.”

Author & Co. combines design, function, and a love for reading to create products that bring literature into everyday life.

Meet Author Forecast: A Novel Way to Check the Weather

