TechDivision introduces connector for SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce
Adobe Gold Partner TechDivision has unveiled a new connector that links SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce and is based on the new Adobe reference architecture.
Automated onboarding scripts and optimized data mapping processes significantly reduce development time and costs. An outstanding feature is the “last mile” customization, which ensures tailor-made solutions for individual business requirements. The integration enables real-time synchronization between SAP and Adobe Commerce, ensuring a seamless customer journey.
The game changer for e-commerce and ERP
The new connector uses the Adobe Commerce Integration Starter Kit and offers a standardized but highly flexible architecture. This allows companies to synchronize product data, customer information and orders in real time. The use of state-of-the-art technologies such as the serverless Adobe App Builder architecture guarantees scalability and future-proofing. At the same time, the development effort is significantly reduced - including time and cost savings.
Integration highlights:
- Seamless data transfer: Real-time synchronization of products, orders and customer data between SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce.
- Scalable architecture: Cloud-native technologies guarantee stability as demand grows.
- Fast time-to-market: Complete integration within a short period of time
Future-oriented advantages
“Our new solution shows how modern integration tools can help companies become more agile and efficient. With this connector, business processes can not only be optimized, but also scaled to meet the requirements of tomorrow,” explains Stefan Willkommer, CEO of TechDivision.
Ready for the digital future?
The new solution is available immediately and is particularly suitable for medium-sized and large companies in a wide range of industries that want to efficiently connect their ERP and e-commerce systems.
