TechDivision introduces connector for SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce

SAP S/4HANA Connector for Adobe Commerce

Adobe Gold Partner TechDivision has unveiled a new connector that links SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce and is based on the new Adobe reference architecture.

Our solution shows how modern IT tools can help companies become more agile and efficient. With this connector, business processes can be optimized and scaled to meet the requirements of tomorrow.” — Stefan Willkommer, CEO TechDivision

KOLBERMOOR, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital transformation does not stop at any industry, and the seamless integration of core systems is becoming increasingly crucial for companies. Long-time Adobe Gold Partner TechDivision has now unveiled an innovative connector that links SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce and is based on the new Adobe reference architecture. The connector has been awarded by Adobe as part of the Assurance Program, which guarantees the highest possible quality and security. The pioneering solution is the result of intensive development and collaboration with Adobe and numerous projects in a wide range of industries.Automated onboarding scripts and optimized data mapping processes significantly reduce development time and costs. An outstanding feature is the “last mile” customization, which ensures tailor-made solutions for individual business requirements. The integration enables real-time synchronization between SAP and Adobe Commerce, ensuring a seamless customer journey.The game changer for e-commerce and ERPThe new connector uses the Adobe Commerce Integration Starter Kit and offers a standardized but highly flexible architecture. This allows companies to synchronize product data, customer information and orders in real time. The use of state-of-the-art technologies such as the serverless Adobe App Builder architecture guarantees scalability and future-proofing. At the same time, the development effort is significantly reduced - including time and cost savings.Integration highlights:- Seamless data transfer: Real-time synchronization of products, orders and customer data between SAP S/4HANA and Adobe Commerce.- Scalable architecture: Cloud-native technologies guarantee stability as demand grows.- Fast time-to-market: Complete integration within a short period of timeFuture-oriented advantages“Our new solution shows how modern integration tools can help companies become more agile and efficient. With this connector, business processes can not only be optimized, but also scaled to meet the requirements of tomorrow,” explains Stefan Willkommer, CEO of TechDivision.Ready for the digital future?The new solution is available immediately and is particularly suitable for medium-sized and large companies in a wide range of industries that want to efficiently connect their ERP and e-commerce systems.

Insights to the TechDivision SAP S4/HANA Connector for Adobe Commerce (in German language)

