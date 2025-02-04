Organic Fertilizers Market Future Perspectives The Art of Anticipating Market Size Opportunities

Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled, " Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Minerals), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), by Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Nutrient Content (Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%, and Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global organic fertilizers industry generated $9.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. Organic fertilizers are natural substances used to enhance soil nutrient content, promote plant growth, and improve soil fertility. Derived from plant and animal materials, these fertilizers release nutrients gradually, supporting sustainable agriculture. Popular organic fertilizers include compost, manure, bone meal, fish emulsion, and plant-based materials like seaweed or kelp. These inputs not only nourish plants over time but also enhance soil structure, boost microbial activity, and reduce the risk of soil and water pollution compared to synthetic fertilizers. Integral to organic farming, organic fertilizers align with sustainability and environmental responsibility principles.Prime Determinants of Growth:The organic fertilizers market is witnessing significant growth, driven by farmers’ focus on increasing agricultural productivity and the crucial role of agriculture in the global economy. However, climatic challenges impacting farming activities may limit market expansion. Despite these challenges, rising demand for organic fertilizers presents lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.Report Coverage & Details:- Forecast Period: 2023–2032- Base Year: 2022- Market Size in 2022: $9.6 Billion- Market Size in 2032: $17.5 Billion- CAGR: 6.1%- No. of Pages: 413- Segments Covered: Source, Crop Type, Nutrient Content, Form, and Region- Drivers: Increased focus on agricultural productivity, agriculture’s contribution to the economy- Opportunities: Rising demand for organic fertilizers- Restraints: Climatic challenges affecting farming activitiesSegment Insights:- By Source:The animal-based organic fertilizers segment dominated the market in 2022, contributing nearly half of the global revenue, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. These fertilizers play a vital role in enhancing crop performance and nutrient management tailored to specific crops, soils, and environments. Conversely, the mineral segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, driven by fertilizers derived from naturally occurring nutrient deposits and atmospheric nitrogen fixation.- By Crop Type:Cereals & grains held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of global revenue, and are anticipated to retain this position. The high consumption of cereals and grains necessitates robust production to balance demand and supply. However, the fruits and vegetables segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, fueled by consumers’ increasing preference for healthy, minimally processed, organic, and locally sourced produce.- By Nutrient Content:Fertilizers containing 20% to 40% organic substances dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue. These fertilizers, sourced from alfalfa, composts, fish meal, and manure, provide essential nutrients for crops. The segment with up to 60% organic content is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4%, as these fertilizers address soil mineral deficiencies and support optimal crop production.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of global organic fertilizers market revenue, and is expected to dominate through 2032. The region is also projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.3%, driven by expanding fertilizer industries, rising food demand due to population growth, improved farming techniques, and government initiatives to boost agricultural output.Leading Market Players:- Tata Chemicals Limited- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company- KRIBHCO- Hello Nature International- Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.- True Organic Products Inc.- California Organic Fertilizers Inc.- BioSTAR Renewables- ILSA S.p.A- Coromandel International LimitedThese key players are actively adopting strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their market presence and maintain competitive advantages across different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these companies' business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves, offering valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the global organic fertilizers market. About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

