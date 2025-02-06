MSPFLA, Inc Partners with Caribbean Food Service to Offer Their Sustainable Brand of Water Called Tropical Water in USVI

Tropical Water Brand in 100% Sustainable, Reusable Aluminum Cans

MSPFLA, Inc., Florida, has contracted with Caribbean Food Service, the top food and beverage wholesaler in the US Virgin Islands, to distribute Tropical Water.

We don't just bottle water. We bottle the feeling of warm sand between your toes, the sound of waves kissing the shore. Each sip is an escape to your own private beach.” — Company

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPFLA, Inc. Partners with Caribbean Food Service to Bring Their Sustainable Brand of Bottled Water called Tropical Water to the USVI. MSPFLA, Inc., based in Pensacola, Florida , has teamed up with Caribbean Food Service, the top food and beverage wholesaler in the US Virgin Islands, to distribute Tropical Water — a 100% sustainable, reusable artesian spring water packaged in aluminum cans — throughout the region.The exclusive partnership aims to provide Eco-friendly water options in the USVI, offering both artesian spring water and a lightly electrolyte-enhanced variety. This move supports the islands' conservation efforts by reducing the use of single-use plastic bottles. The initiative is expected to cut down the usage of 15,000 plastic bottles every quarter, promoting the reuse of cost-effective aluminum cans.Daniel Rogers, an executive at MSPFLA, commented, “We’re thrilled about our partnership with Caribbean Food Service, whose extensive network makes them an ideal distributor for the USVI. Together, we’ll offer a sustainable and convenient water option that benefits both the community and the environment. “Tropical Water will engage the consumer to think of the beach with every sip” while being Eco-friendly. He also noted other distribution contracts throughout the Caribbean, Bahamas, and the US are happening as well.Howard Bowring, CEO of Caribbean Food Service, shared his excitement: "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing waste and fostering greener practices across the Virgin Islands. By choosing Tropical Water, we’re preserving our islands’ beauty and resources for future generations."Partnership Benefits:• Reduction of 15,000 single-use plastic bottles in just 90 days• Support for local businesses in offering sustainable water options• Advancement of the islands' recycling and sustainability initiativesAbout Caribbean Food ServiceCelebrating 36 years of service, Caribbean Food Service is dedicated to providing quality products and exceptional service. As a locally owned company, we prioritize supporting our community and protecting the environment. Our commitment ensures every dollar spent stays within the local economy, sustaining businesses and families in our territory.Contact:Howard Bowring, CEOCaribbean Food Service754-800-3663About MSPFLA, Inc.Based in Pensacola, Florida, MSPFLA, Inc. is Florida's only women-owned business offering Eco-friendly bottled water in recyclable aluminum cans. Our mission centers on sustainability, providing consumers with an alternative to single-use plastic bottles through our Tropical Water brand.

