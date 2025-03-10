CyberSecOp Announces Partnership with Risk-Strategies to Revolutionize Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Protection

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSecOp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, announced a partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions with access to cost-effective insurance options.

Under the partnership, CyberSecOp clients will have access to customized and discounted Cyber Insurance based on validating the maturity of each client’s security program and in turn, deliver additional protections resulting in a more effective cyber risk and liability mitigation.

“This partnership with Risk Strategies will provide a significant step forward in our ability to advance our clients cybersecurity posture by combining our expertise with the capabilities and expertise provided by Risk-Strategies.” – Vincent LaRocca, CEO & Co-founder of CyberSecOp.

This groundbreaking partnership empowers businesses to:

• Strengthen Their Cybersecurity Posture: Leverage Risk Strategies portfolio of Cyber Insurance solutions

• Optimize Insurance Costs: Benefit from customized cyber insurance policies tailored to specific and validated risk profiles.

• Mitigate Risk and Maximize ROI: Combine robust security measures with effective insurance coverage to protect your business.

“The cyber security and liability landscape is ever evolving. As a leader in cyber liability solutions, Risk Strategies selectively partners with cyber security specialists whose clients can benefit from our mutual expertise. This partnership with CyberSecOp will allow their clients to benefit from savings, expertise and protections that may not have been available in the past.” – Mike O’Conner, Vice President, of Risk-Strategies.

CyberSecOp customers will now have direct access to more affordable cyber insurance offerings that are tailored to their business needs and requirements while benefitting from those in place controls the business has spent the time and effort to implement. The partnership underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that incorporates best-in-breed cybersecurity protections and solutions.

About CyberSecOp: CyberSecOp, LLC is a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on threat detection, incident response, and regulatory compliance, CyberSecOp helps organizations protect their critical assets.

About Risk Strategies: Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices.

