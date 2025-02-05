FPC and jNet Secure Unveil Biometric SiP Module - A Game-Changer for Passwordless Authentication

Fingerprints and jNet Secure unveil a groundbreaking biometric SiP module, enabling secure, scalable, and passwordless authentication solutions.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Gatos, USA, and Gothenburg, Sweden, 30 January 2025 – Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™), a world leader in biometric technology, has partnered with jNet Secure, a global authority in secure operating systems, to introduce a turnkey biometric System-in-Package (SiP) module that accelerates the deployment of biometric security and passwordless authentication solutions. This innovative solution empowers enterprises, system integrators, and USB token manufacturers to bring FIDO2-compliant authentication products to market faster and with minimal complexity.The SiP module integrates Fingerprints' advanced biometric sensor with a high-performance CC EAL6+ Secure Element with USB/NFC interfaces and features jNet’s advanced JavaCard / GlobalPlatform runtime, enabling seamless multi-applets deployment.Revolutionizing Security Across IndustriesjNet Secure, with over 20 years of leadership in JavaCard/GlobalPlatform technologies, powers EMVCo, government ID, and crypto wallet solutions worldwide. The SiP module complies with FIDO Alliance and W3C standards and provides a robust, passwordless authentication alternative to traditional credentials by replacing passwords with secure, hardware-bound cryptographic key pairs. Engineering samples of the module will be available this summer, with mass production expected to begin in Q4 2025. The solution is designed to support a wide range of high-security applications, including:· Enterprise and Cloud Authentication: Seamlessly securing workforce and customer access to critical applications.· Biometric Passkeys (FIDO) Tokens: Delivering secure, frictionless passwordless authentication, achieving the goal of supporting FIDO CTAP2.2 in 2025· Self-Sovereign Identity and Crypto Wallets: Enabling secure key storage, verifiable credentials (VC), and blockchain transaction signing all inside the SiP.· Payment & Authentication: Supporting OpenPGP and secure financial transactions.· Government ID (Gov-ID) Solutions: PIV, ensuring compliance with the highest security standards.This solution promises to revolutionize the industry by simplifying the integration and accelerating time to market. It will enable product companies to seamlessly incorporate these features into their product lines.“PINs and passwords are fundamentally flawed,” comments Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints. “Data breaches, phishing, and other attacks on digital services are escalating at an exponential rate, making it crucial for us to address this challenge head-on. We are witnessing a significant push with rapid growth in this segment, with numerous new players eager to enter the market. This necessitates the provision of a turnkey solution. Our initiative with jNet aligns perfectly with our strategy of delivering biometric system solutions and end-user applications through strategic partnerships. jNet is the perfect partner, as their expertise complements ours.”Mikhail Friedland, CEO of jNet Secure, added, "Unlike traditional solutions, our SiP module offers unparalleled scalability with integrated JavaCard v3.2/GlobalPlatform v2.3.1 runtime and its advanced cryptographic capabilities. Our collaboration with Fingerprints accelerates the path to secure biometric digital authentication."About FingerprintsFingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a world-leading biometrics company headquartered in Sweden. Its solutions are integrated into millions of devices globally, providing secure, seamless identification and authentication. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).For more details, visit: https://www.fingerprints.com/solutions/access/ About jNet SecurejNet Secure is a trusted provider of secure operating systems and authentication solutions, specializing in JavaCard/GlobalPlatform technologies for enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.jnet-secure.com/

