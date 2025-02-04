Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2025 Budget Provides Vital Funding to Florida’s Veteran ‎Community

February 4, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2025 Budget provides the nation’s highest premier services and support to the state’s veterans, their families and survivors through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA). ‎

FDVA is ‎‎responsible for serving the nation’s ‎estimated second largest veteran ‎‎population. ‎Serving as the premier point of entry for Florida’s 1.4 million veterans, FDVA ‎‎operates a ‎‎network of State Veterans’ Homes and ‎provides statewide outreach to connect ‎‎veterans ‎‎with earned services, benefits ‎and support. ‎

“We are the premier destination for our nation’s veterans and their families, thanks to the powerful leadership and bold advocacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” ‎said retired Marine ‎Corps Major General James ‎S. Hartsell, Executive ‎Director of ‎the ‎Florida Department of ‎Veterans’ Affairs. “As a Navy veteran, Governor DeSantis spearheads our efforts to ensure Florida is a national leader in honoring and supporting our 1.4 million veterans. He and his administration have committed hundreds of millions of ‎dollars to our department, helping to ‎ensure a ‎positive future for our nation’s heroes.‎”

The Governor’s Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget invests $12.3 million to support capital improvements for the State Veterans’ Nursing Homes. The budget includes $3 million for renovations of the 120-bed Baldomero Lopez State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Land O’ Lakes, which opened to residents in 1999.

The budget also invests $2.2 million to support enhancing safe and secure medication management for residents in State Veterans’ Homes.

The Governor’s Budget continues a $2 million investment to assist veterans in securing meaningful skills-based employment, provide employers a skilled talent pipeline, and to assist veterans in creating and operating a small business.

The budget includes $1 million for the Veterans Dental Care Grant Program, which expands access to dental care services for veterans through committed nonprofit organizations.