Myers Announces Release of The Tao of Leadership: Harmonizing Technological Innovation & Human Creativity in the AI Era

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned media ecologist, business futurist, and thought leader Jack Myers announces the publication of his highly anticipated new book, The Tao of Leadership : Harmonizing Technological Innovation and Human Creativity in the AI Era. Published by Advantage Media, a division of The Authority Company, the book is now available for purchase through all major booksellers in hardcover and e-book formats.In The Tao of Leadership, Myers delivers a visionary blueprint for leading in an era defined by artificial intelligence, rapid innovation, and societal transformation. Drawing from the timeless wisdom of the I Ching and integrating key insights from modern business strategy, the book provides leaders with practical guidance for balancing technological advancements with human creativity, empathy, and integrity.“At a time when AI is accelerating change at an unprecedented pace, leadership must evolve,” says Myers. “We are entering an era where emotional intelligence, adaptability, and ethical decision-making will define success. The Tao of Leadership offers a roadmap for leaders who seek to harness innovation while preserving the uniquely human qualities that drive lasting impact.”A Roadmap for the Future of LeadershipRooted in both ancient philosophy and modern organizational strategy, The Tao of Leadership presents a five-principle framework to guide leaders through transformation:• Harmony – Integrating human creativity with AI and emerging technologies• Flexibility – Leading with agility while maintaining strategic focus• Balance – Leveraging machine intelligence without losing human insight• Simplicity – Reducing complexity to foster resilience and clarity• Integrity – Breaking down silos and unifying teams for sustainable successBeyond theory, Myers equips readers with real-world case studies, actionable strategies, and forward-thinking insights to help leaders navigate corporate reinvention, organizational consolidation, and ethical AI deployment.A Timely Release in the Year of the SnakeThe book’s release coincides with the Chinese Year of the Snake, a year symbolizing wisdom, transformation, and renewal—themes deeply embedded in the book’s philosophy. Myers highlights that leaders who embrace change with foresight and adaptability will be best prepared for the future, reinforcing the book’s message that leadership in the AI era is about human-centered innovation and strategic reinvention.Praise for The Tao of LeadershipIndustry leaders, executives, and media pioneers are already embracing The Tao of Leadership as essential reading for those preparing to lead in the next wave of business transformation.James Hodson. Chief Executive Officer; AI for Good Foundation, comments: “In The Tao of Leadership, Jack Myers offers a wide variety of concrete, implementable strategies that leaders can use to adapt their business practices and ensure that they are attuned with the needs of their workforce and the shifts in their markets in the age of AI and increased economic automation. Brimming with anecdotes and brief case studies, this book can provide a valuable desk reference in times of increasing complexity.”AvailabilityPublished by Advantage Media, The Tao of Leadership: Harmonizing Technological Innovation and Human Creativity in the AI Era is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Thrift Books, independent bookstores, and all major online and physical book retailers.For more information, interviews, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:Jack Myers | jm@jackmyers.com | 646-352-2636 | www.jackmyers.com About Jack MyersJack Myers is a leading media ecologist, business futurist, and founder of MediaVillage, the media industry’s leading platform for thought leadership. With decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, media organizations, and executives on the future of business, Myers continues to be a sought-after voice on leadership, AI, and the future of work.

