U.S. Cleaning Products Market to Experience Exponential Growth, to Hit $2.9 Billion Globally by 2030; Claims AMR

The U.S. Cleaning Products Market report includes detailed analysis of the U.S. markets, market segments, competitive scenarios, and growth strategies.

The U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. cleaning products market generated $1.95 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.89 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Surge in the number of households in the U.S., acceptance of cleaning products, and quick emergence of modern retail shops fuel the U.S. cleaning products market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes in the market hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in sales through online retails creates several market opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14679 The report segments the U.S. cleaning products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and states.Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourthof the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cde359769f4a4485a04290cdf8d2fc17 Based on the state, California contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-tenthof the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The US cleaning products market across Oregonis anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Key players of the U.S. cleaning products market analyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.Procter & GambleThe Libman CompanyWeiler CorporationPerfex CorporationCarolina Mop Manufacturing Co.Malish CorporationAmerican Textile & Supply, Inc.Brush Research Manufacturing Co. Inc.Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14679 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-o Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030o Online In-flight Shopping Market is Expected to Reach $825.3 Million by 2030-Allied Market Researcho Industrial Oven Market Expected to Reach$15,967.7million by 2031-Allied Market Research

