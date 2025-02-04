IMPORTANT NOTICE: IF YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR RECOMMENDED NOVO NORDISK A/S INVESTMENTS PLEASE CONTACT KT LAW

KlaymanToskes Investigates on Behalf of Investors Who Were Recommended Novo Nordisk A/S Investments By Their Broker/Advisor

Novo Nordisk S/A (NYSE:NVO)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who suffered significant losses in Novo Nordisk S/A (NYSE: NVO). The law firm urges customers of brokerage firms and financial advisors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 in Novo Nordisk S/A to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956. Investors with self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor are not eligible for our representation.KlaymanToskes is investigating brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended investments in Novo Nordisk to their customers. On December 20, 2024, Novo Nordisk disclosed that only 57.3% of patients in its REDEFINE-1 trial were able to remain on the highest CagriSema dose, compared to 82.5% for cagrilintide and 70.2% for semaglutide. Following this news, Novo Nordisk’s stock plunged nearly 18%.Our investigation has led the law firm to believe that investment firms and their financial advisors may have failed to act in the best interest of their customers, and misrepresented the risk-factors related to investments in Novo Nordisk S/A, in addition to failing to conduct due diligence on Novo Nordisk’s investment offering, leading to unsuitable recommendations.Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of failure to act in the best interest of the customer, unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Depending on your circumstances, you may be entitled to recover your losses through FINRA arbitration , which may result in a greater and additional recovery to solely participating and waiting for any recovery in any class action lawsuit.Investors who suffered losses over $100,000 in Novo Nordisk S/A are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation. Investors with self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor are not eligible for our representation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

