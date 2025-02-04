RxParadigm Partners with Rhode Island Health Center Association to Strengthen 340B Program Compliance

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxParadigm, Inc., a leader in providing technology solutions to the 340B program is proud to announce its partnership with the Rhode Island Health Center Association (RIHCA), and the eight community health centers RIHCA supports. This collaboration provides RIHCA members with exclusive access to Tungsten + PLUS™, a cutting-edge 340B clearinghouse platform designed to streamline compliance, resolve duplicate discount challenges, and ensure adherence to state and federal regulations.

The 340B program plays a critical role in improving patient affordability by offering significant medication discounts to eligible health centers.

“Our partnership with RxParadigm reflects the Rhode Island community health centers’ commitment to transparency and accountability. We recognize ensuring duplicate discounts are not happening is the responsibility of all parties engaged in the 340B Program,” said Elena Nicolella, CEO of RIHCA. “RIHCA had been exploring the development of a clearinghouse with our members, so discovering an established, operational solution in the market is a game-changer. Tungsten + PLUS™ provides all stakeholders with a trusted, neutral platform that ensures data integrity.

Through Tungsten + PLUS™, Rhode Island’s community health centers will gain access to a collaborative, market-driven solution that validates 340B claims, mitigates duplicate discount issues, and ensures compliance with state and federal requirements—including provisions that address Medicare prescriptions.

“The partnership with RIHCA further solidifies Rhode Island’s leadership in developing a functional and practical solution including the 340B double payment issue through a transparent, reliable platform that ensures compliance with 340B program rules,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm. “Our mission is to address 340B challenges for all stakeholders—primary care providers, hospital systems, and drug manufacturers—by equipping them with a tool that simplifies the increasingly complex 340B landscape, meets evolving regulatory demands, and upholds the program’s integrity.”

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of RxParadigm and RIHCA to enhance healthcare access for all Rhode Islanders while addressing the needs of drug manufacturers and tackling the operational complexities of the 340B program.

For more information on RxParadigm’s services, visit www.rxparadigm.com. For more information on the Rhode Island Health Center Association visit www.rihca.org.

