FWC Applauds Governor DeSantis’ Recommended Budget for Prioritizing Florida’s Natural Resources

Recommendations include $30 million to Restore Apalachicola’s Oyster Habitat, $10 Million for Shooting Sports Facilities, and $10 million for Artificial Reefs

Tallahassee, FLA—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his 2025-26 Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget recommendations, solidifying Florida’s status as the nation’s leader in fish and wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation.

“Time and again, Governor DeSantis demonstrates leadership that distinguishes Florida from the rest of the nation,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto. “In safeguarding Florida’s environment, he is unmatched. Thanks to his steadfast support, Florida remains the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World and continues to provide exceptional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.”

“Governor DeSantis’ recommendations reinforce his unwavering support to Florida’s fisheries, hunting and angling community, public access to shooting sports, and the long-term recovery of the Apalachicola Oyster Habitat,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “These investments are in addition to the Governor’s law enforcement pay plan, support of enhanced training capabilities for FWC Officers, and funding to bolster our operations to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.”

Florida is home to some of the country’s premier destinations for top-tier fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreational opportunities. These activities draw outdoor enthusiasts to our state and contribute significantly to the state’s economy with nearly $15 billion dollars. With more than 34 million acres of public and private land and over 12,000 square miles of water, maintaining our fish and wildlife resources is critical to sustaining a healthy way of life and a robust economy.

Restoring Apalachicola Bay OystersHistorically, nearly 90% of Florida’s and 10% of the nation’s wild oysters came from Apalachicola Bay. This year, the Governor is recommending $30 million in funding to expedite FWC’s efforts to restore and recover the oyster habitat. This investment is in addition to an additional $10 million investment in the Department of Environmental Protection’s budget to invest in projects that support the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern.

Promoting Floridians’ Access to Public Boat RampsAs the Boating Capital of the World, Florida’s coastal communities must have enough publicly accessible boat ramps. As such, the budget recommends $9 million to increase public access to maritime facilities while providing a second consecutive year of flexibility in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Working Waterfronts program.

Investing in Florida’s Artificial ReefsFlorida boasts one of the country’s most active artificial reef programs, which are proven to increase reef fish habitat. The Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget provides $10 million to support additional reefs across Florida’s coastlines.

Increasing Public Access to Shooting Sports and Wild GameIn support of the Second Amendment, the Governor’s Budget invests $9.2 million to support the construction of two new shooting sports facilities in Liberty and Polk counties while also calling for a “Second Amendment Summer” tax holiday on firearms and ammunition. Additionally, the budget provides $9 million to manage FWC’s wildlife management areas.

Prioritizing Fresh and Saltwater Research and State Management

As recommended by the Governor, FWC is provided additional funds to support FWC’s marine lab in Cedar Key and increased funding to support the management of Red Snapper off all of Florida’s coastlines. The budget also prioritizes investments in Florida Bass, Snook, Tripletail, and other Bonefish species.

Defending Florida’s Everglades from Invasive SpeciesGovernor DeSantis includes more than $3 million to remove pythons from the Everglades utilizing traditional methods and innovative technologies.

Maintaining Law & OrderThe Governor provides $5 million for a dedicated state training facility for waterborne rescues and $4.4 million to codify the FWC’s Special Immigration Law Enforcement Unit.

FWC’s mission is to manage fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of the people. To learn more about FWC, visit MyFWC.com.

