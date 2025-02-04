SAJOKI and DGFP e.V. Showcase AI-Powered Talent Replication in Groundbreaking Webinar

SAJOKI and DGFP e.V. showcase AI-driven talent replication, revealing how companies can strategically clone top performers for smarter hiring.

AI is transforming hiring by helping companies replicate their best talent with data-driven insights. This webinar showed how AI can make recruitment faster, fairer, and more effective.” — Uwe Thuß

BERLIN, SAXONY, GERMANY, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAJOKI Webinar: Precise Talent Replication Through AI – How Companies Can Strategically Clone Their Best EmployeesSAJOKI and DGFP e.V. presented innovative AI technologies in a webinar, showcasing how AI-driven processes can reshape talent acquisition for leading companies in German industry, trade, and service sectors.SAJOKI, in cooperation with the German Association for Personnel Management (DGFP), hosted a groundbreaking webinar titled "How Companies Can Easily Clone Their Top Talent with Role-Based AI Potential Analysis." The event was aimed at HR experts, personnel executives, talent acquisition managers, and leaders responsible for recruitment, demonstrating the transformative power of artificial intelligence in hiring processes.The webinar used the real-world example of industrial service provider “Interstuhl” to illustrate how an AI-driven digital process can replace time-consuming application procedures and expensive job advertisements. SAJOKI's founder and CEO, Uwe Thuß—an expert in New Work and cultural transformation - explained how AI profiling can efficiently manage thousands of applicants annually, match them with suitable positions, and create optimally complementary teams using soft-skill inventories.Key highlights of the webinar:• Demonstration of how a personality test of the best employee in a specific role was used todefine a target profile that served as a benchmark for candidates.• Comparison and matching of applicants based on these parameters to identify soft-skillcompatibility and select top talent.• Interactive real-time AI potential analyses with participants.• Demonstration of graphical candidate analysis using SAJOKI AI.• Comparison and mass analysis of soft-skill profiles to identify top talent.• Optimization of selection criteria to recruit exceptionally qualified candidates.With nearly 100 HR professionals in attendance, the event was a resounding success, providing valuable insights for modern recruitment strategies.Key takeaways:• AI-driven recruitment processes replace traditional hiring methods and significantlyreduce time and costs.• Role-based personality tests enable more precise candidate matching for vacant positions.• Soft-skill inventories are essential for building high-performing teams.• Refining target profiles allows for even more precise talent selection, potentiallyidentifying candidates who surpass existing top performers.During the panel discussion, the following questions were addressed:• How does AI-based potential analysis compare to established assessment methods interms of validity?• Are there long-term success rates available for candidates selected via AI?• What quality criteria does the test procedure meet?• How does SAJOKI’s method handle socially desirable responses, and how does it differfrom other approaches?• To what extent does the AI meet EU regulatory requirements?• What mechanisms prevent misuse of the tests (e.g., random or joking responses)?• How can soft-skill priorities be determined when multiple candidates show a high level ofcompatibility?The webinar marked a milestone in AI-powered talent acquisition, redefining how companies identify and develop talent in the future. The hands-on insights and real-time demonstrations underscored that AI is not merely an automation tool for recruitment but a game-changer for data-driven strategic HR decisions.Have you missed the webinar? The presentation materials can be requested at contact@sajoki.de. Subscribe to the Impulse newsletter to receive regular insights, best practices, and exclusive SAJOKI updates: https://sajoki.de/newsletter-b2b/ About SAJOKI: SAJOKI is an innovative specialist in AI-driven HR solutions, helping companies optimize recruitment processes, reduce hiring mismatches, and build more efficient teams. Learn more at: https://sajoki.de The German Association for Personnel Management (DGFP) is Germany’s leading network for personnel management. As a central platform for HR expertise exchange, it provides deep insights, best practices, and current trends to support companies in developing innovative HR strategies.Publication date: February 3, 2025Press contactGerman: Marcel Gläser, Project Manager & Marketing, Email: contact@sajoki.deTel. +49 176 214942 59English: Alif Khan, Business Development Manager, Email: contact@sajoki.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.