Ouigo Extends Decade-Long Partnership with Wiremind for AI-powered Revenue Management Solution, CAYZN

Ten Years of OUIGO and CAYZN

PARIS, FRANCE, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiremind is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with Ouigo, following a decade of collaboration built on shared growth and innovation. Ouigo, a pioneer in affordable high-speed rail travel in France, has trusted Wiremind’s AI-powered Revenue Management System (RMS), CAYZN, since its earliest days.

The story of this partnership is as much about a shared journey as it is about technology. When Ouigo first began using CAYZN, both companies were in their early stages of growth. Working closely together, they not only navigated the challenges of the rail market but also shaped CAYZN into the powerful, user-centric solution it is today. Ouigo’s input helped Wiremind refine key interfaces and features, while Wiremind’s expertise, agility, and responsiveness ensured that CAYZN adapted seamlessly to Ouigo’s needs.

This partnership, which began in 2015, has been a linchpin of innovation and growth for both companies, with Ouigo playing an important role in the evolution of CAYZN into a trusted solution for leading European railway operators.

“We’re incredibly proud of this partnership,” says Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind. “Ouigo trusted us when we were just starting out, and in many ways, shaped CAYZN into what it is today. Their insights and feedback have helped us improve the solution year after year. It’s inspiring to look back at how far we’ve come together over the last decade, and we’re excited to see what the future will bring.”

For Ouigo, CAYZN has been a quiet enabler behind the scenes of their success story. By using CAYZN, Ouigo has been able to deliver competitive pricing, better meet passenger demand, and operate with efficiency - all essential in their mission to make high-speed travel accessible to more people.

Speaking of CAYZN’s impact on Ouigo, CEO Jérôme Laffon said, "CAYZN has completely changed the way we manage pricing and optimize revenue at Ouigo. The solution's advanced forecasting tools, intuitive AI, and dynamic pricing capabilities have enabled our team to make better, faster decisions. Wiremind's proactive support and deep expertise make them a true partner in our journey to optimize revenue.”

“Working with Wiremind feels more like collaborating with a trusted teammate than just a technology provider,” said Olivier Roy, CIO of Ouigo. “CAYZN has been a core part of Ouigo's operations for almost ten years now, and the Wiremind team has been incredibly responsive to our needs. Their support has played a big role in delivering CAYZN to Ouigo just the way we wanted. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to building on our success together.”

As both companies celebrate a decade of partnership, the extension of their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the rail industry. This partnership is proof that when two organizations align on goals and values, they can create solutions that don’t just benefit their businesses but also benefit the industries they operate in.

Together, Ouigo and Wiremind are ready to explore new opportunities, leveraging AI to redefine revenue management and set new benchmarks in the transportation sector.

