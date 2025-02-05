Viya Padel at Emirates Golf Club celebrates prestigious ‘Eagle’s Wings’ recognition

Media assets: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/0p6QtXQYP0

ESSENDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 18th December — Viya Padel at Emirates Golf Club is proud to have recently earned the coveted ‘Eagle’s Wings’ distinction, widely regarded as the Michelin Star equivalent in the world of padel. This prestigious accolade is awarded to clubs that set the benchmark for luxury, service, and style, reaffirming their position as leaders in the sport.

Viya Padel at Emirates Golf Club is one of the only 15 venues worldwide to receive this recognition, joining an elite group of clubs in iconic locations such as Miami, New York, Málaga and London. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of the facilities and the club´s standing as a premier destination for padel enthusiasts.

“The growth of padel in the UAE over the past four years has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Dougie Gair, Head of Recreation at Dubai Golf “To be recognised as one of the best in the world is a tremendous honour and a proud milestone for the whole team. We are thrilled to bring this level of excellence to the UAE and to represent the region on the global stage.”

The ‘Eagle’s Wings’ accolade reflects Dubai Golf´s commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience for players and visitors alike, with world-class facilities, exceptional service, and a dedication to promoting the growth of padel in the UAE.

For further information about Viya Padel and our award-winning facilities, please visit https://www.dubaigolf.com/viya-padel/ or contact info@viyapadel.ae.

Dubai Golf is a prominent golf and leisure company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It owns and operates three world-class golf courses, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. These courses are renowned for their exceptional quality, stunning designs, and challenging layouts. Dubai Golf also manages golf academies, clubhouses, and leisure facilities, providing a luxurious and relaxing experience for golfers and visitors. The company hosts prestigious golf events and tournaments, including the Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour. With its commitment to excellence and promotion of the sport, Dubai Golf has helped establish Dubai as a prominent golfing destination, attracting players of all levels from around the world.

