Surging Fraud & Deepfake Threats in 2025: Swiss Security Solutions Launches AI-Powered Due Diligence & Background Checks

When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”ZURICH, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and reliant on technology, the threat of fraud and deepfakes is on the rise. In 2025, global businesses are projected to lose over $500 billion due to fraud, cybercrime, and financial deception, according to industry reports. In response to this growing concern, Swiss Security Solutions has launched a cutting-edge AI-powered due diligence and background check service. Based on industry insights, private individuals and investors are expected to face losses exceeding $100 billion globally in 2025, driven by AI-enhanced fraud, deepfake scams, and synthetic identity theft.
As AI technology advances, deepfake fraud and AI-generated deceptions have reached an alarming level, posing serious risks to businesses, investors, and individuals. The emergence of powerful AI models capable of generating hyper-realistic fake identities, manipulated financial records, and synthetic audio/video — has made traditional verification methods increasingly obsolete. With the rise of AI-generated deepfakes, identity fraud, and corporate espionage, traditional due diligence and background checks are no longer enough to protect businesses from potential threats. Swiss Security Solutions LLC new service utilizes advanced artificial intelligence technology as a hybrid solution using 500+ databases to provide comprehensive and accurate assessments of individuals and companies. This includes analysing social media activity, internet activity, global reach, registrations, financial records, and other relevant data to identify any red flags or potential risks.
"In 2025, fraudsters are using AI to outsmart outdated security checks. That’s why we’ve integrated AI and human expertise into our investigations—to stay ahead of evolving threats and give our clients the confidence to make secure decisions. We are proud to introduce our AI-powered Due Diligence and Background Check services and solutions to the market," said VP Security & Protection Mr. Nenad Klincov. "In today's fast-paced and digital world, it is crucial for businesses to have a thorough understanding of the individuals and companies they are dealing with. Our advanced technology allows us to provide our clients with the most up-to-date and accurate information, giving them peace of mind and protecting them from potential fraud and deepfake threats."
The problem? There are no current regulations or limitations restricting the use of criminal oriented AI tools, meaning fraudsters have free rein to exploit these capabilities across industries. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is tackling this new wave of threats with AI-enhanced investigative methods—offering real-time deepfake detection, digital footprint analysis, and next-gen due diligence solutions to safeguard businesses and investors. Swiss Security Solutions's AI-powered due diligence and background check service is available for businesses of all sizes and industries. With a team of highly trained experts and state-of-the-art technology, Swiss Security Solutions is committed to providing the most reliable and comprehensive risk assessment services. As the threat of fraud and deepfakes continues to grow, Swiss Security Solutions is dedicated to helping businesses stay one step ahead and protect their assets.
